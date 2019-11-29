TNPSC Civil Judge Prelims Answer Key 2019 Published on tnpsc.gov.in, Steps to Download here

TNPSC Civil Judge Prelims Answer Key 2019

The Answer Key for TNPSC Civil Judge Prelims Exam has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Candidates appeared in the exam can download the answer key released on the official website of TNPSC.

The TNPSC Civil Judge Prelims Exam 2019 was held on 24th November 2019. Candidates can raise their objection on the answer key released in the specific format through the official website within 7 days from the date of released of the Answer Key. The deadline is 4th December 2019.

Candidates can submit the objections only through online mode. Candidates must read the notification before raising objection and if it is being raised through any other mode then it won’t get accepted by the board.

The official website of TNPSC to get more details on TNPSC Civil Judge 2019 exam and download the prelims answer key is www.tnpsc.gov.in .

Steps to download TNPSC Civil Judge Answer key 2019:

Visit the Official Website of TNPSC mentioned in the above paragraph.

Click on the “Answer Key” link on the homepage.

Go to the “Civil Judge in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service” link.

You will find the answer key in the form of PDF file.

Check and download the answer key as it appears.

Take a print of the admit card if necessary, for future reference.

The direct link to download the answer key is here, TNPSC Civil Judge Prelims Answer Key 2019 – Direct Link.

Candidates will get selected based on marks secured in Prelims, Mains and Viva-Voce Test. The application process for this exam was started on 9th September 2019 and ended on 9th October 2019.

This recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the requirement of 176 vacancies of Civil Judge through TNPSC. Keep visiting the official website for more updates and timely information.

