IIM Shillong Recruitment 2019: Apply for Assistant Professor, Professor and other Posts at iimshillong.ac.in, Check here for Eligibility and Steps to Apply

Indian Institute of Management, Shillong have invited the applications for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor, Professor and Other. Enthusiastic candidates can apply for the same on or before 29 February 2020.

Important Date:

Particulars Dates Last date for submission of the application: 29 February 2020

Vacancy Details:

Professor: 03 Posts

Associate Professor: 07 Posts

Assistant Professor: 09 Posts

Educational Qualification

Professor:

The candidate shall hold a Ph.D. degree with least 10 years of teaching or research or industrial experience of which at least four years should be at the level of Associate Professor in IITs/IIMs/IISc, NITIE, and IISERs or any other Indian or foreign institution/institutions.

Associate Professor:

The candidate shall hold a Ph.D. with at least 06 years’ experience of which at least three years should be at the level of Assistant Professor, and ability to interact with a diverse student body and executives, and ability to undertake research independently.

The candidates from Industry (Govt./PSU/Research Organization) should be holding an experience of 6 years at the level equivalent to Assistant Professor may also be considered.

Assistant Professor:

The candidate shall hold a Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with Ist class or equivalent in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout with least three years of teaching or research or industrial experience. Nevertheless, in exceptional cases of applicants with excellent academic credentials, this experience requirement may be waived.

The candidates from Industry i.e. Government/PSU/ Research Organization holding an experience of three years at the level equivalent to Assistant Professor may also be considered.

Qualified candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply on the designated form downloaded from the Institute website www.iimshillong.ac.in. The duly filled in PDF form should apply through the mail at vacancy@iimshillong.ac.in on or before 29 February 2020.

