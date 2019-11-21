UP Police Result 2019: List of Qualified Candidates for DV/PST Round released on uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Result 2019

The result for UP Police Constables Recruitment Exam 2018 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Candidates appeared in this exam can check their results on the official website of UP Police.

The written exam was held on 27th and 28th January 2019. Total number of candidates qualified in the written exam are 123921. The recruitment exam was held to fulfil the recruitment of 49568 vacant posts.

Candidates qualifying in the written exam will be able to appear for document verification and PST round. Then the final list of selected candidates or the merit list will be releasing by the UP Police exam conducting board.

The official website to get more details on UP Police 2019 exam and the result is www.uppbpb.gov.in . Candidates must go through the following steps to download the list of selected candidates.

Steps to download the UP Police constable 2018 merit list:

Visit the official website of UP Police as mentioned above.

Click on the “UP Police Constable 2018 Merit List” link on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Check the list with your roll number or name.

Download and print the list for further reference.

The direct link to download the selected list of the candidates is here, Download UP Police Constable Selected Candidates List.

The document verification for UP Police constable recruitment exam will begin from 4th December 2019. Candidates must visit the official website to check the details for the document verification like date, name of the centre etc.

Physical Standards Requirement to appear for the PST round:

Candidates, under General, OBC, SC category should be at least 168 cms tall (MALE) and 152 cms tall (FEMALE).

ST candidates’ height should be at least 160 cms and 147 cm for Male and Female respectively.

The chest measurement of Male candidates belongs to General, OBC, SC category should be 79 cm unexpanded with 84 cms expanded.

For ST candidates, it is 77 cms unexpanded with 82 cms expanded.

Candidates qualifying in DV/PST will be able to appear for PET round. After which the final list of the selected candidates will be released by the board.

