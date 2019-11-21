Delhi District Court Sr Personal Assistant Admit Card 2019 to be Released Tomorrow on delhicourts.nic.in, Steps to download here

Delhi District Court Sr Personal Assistant Admit Card 2019

The admit card for the computer-based test for the post of Senior Personal Assistant to be released tomorrow by the Delhi District Court. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of Delhi District Court.

Candidates can check the exam dates for Personal Assistant, Sr Personal Assistant and Junior Judicial Assistant Post through the pdf link given below. The admit card will be downloadable from the official website once released.

The Delhi District Court Sr Personal Assistant exam 2019 is scheduled to be on 27th November 2019. Candidates must check for the direct link to download the admit card her once it is released on the official website.

The official website to get more details on the Delhi District Court Sr Personal Assistant exam 2019 and download the admit card is www.delhidistrictcourts.nic.in . Candidates must go through the below steps to download the admit card.

Steps to download Delhi District Court Sr Personal Assistant Admit Card 2019:

Go to the official website of Delhi District Court.

Visit the “Recruitment Page” on the home page.

Click on the “Delhi District Court Sr Personal Assistant exam Admit Card 2019” link.

Enter the login credentials to go into the account.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the Delhi District Court Sr Personal Assistant admit card for future use.

Exam Pattern:

The exam will have 90 MCQs on General English & Comprehension (50 Qs), General Knowledge (Including Current Affairs) (20 Qs), and General Intelligence (20 Qs).

Each question will carry 1 mark.

Each wrong answer will carry negative marking of 0.25 marks.

The duration of the examination will be 90 minutes (120 minutes for OL/BL Candidates).

Candidates must score a minimum of 50% marks i.e. 45 Marks (50% of 90 Marks (minimum 45 % marks i.e. 40.50 Marks (45% of 90 Marks) for reserved category) in order to qualify the exam.

