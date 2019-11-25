UP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2019 Releasing today at uppbpb.gov.in, Check here for DV and PST Exam Date

The posts of constables in Uttar Pradesh are filled by a body established by the state government called Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (abbreviated as UPPRPB). The board, in order to carry out the recruitment for various police ranks, conducts an examination and physical tests to ensure that there is a uniformity in the recruitment process.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board had notified the vacancy for police constables in the Reserve Civil Police and Reserve (PAC or Provincial Armed Constabulary) groups. A total of 31,360 vacancies were announced for the post of constables in the Reserved Civil Force and 18,208 vacancies in the Reserved Provincial Armed Constabulary.

The UPPRPB has released the date for the process of Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for this recruitment process. Candidates who had qualified for this round must take a look at this announcement and go through the details carefully.

The written examination for this post was conducted on 27th and 28th January 2019. This was followed by the release of the results on 20th November 2019. Now that the results have been released, nearly 1,23,921 candidates have been selected to appear for the DV and PST. As per the announcement by UPPRPB, the DV/PST round will be conducted on 28th November 2019 (Thursday).

Only the candidates who been selected between D-01 to D-05 have been invited to appear for this round, for the time being. Candidates after D-05 will be informed about their dates later on. Further, candidates will have to bring their admit card if they want to appear for this round. The candidates selected between D-01 to D-05 must make sure to download their admit cards.

The admit cards of this round will be released on the official website of UPPRPB on 25th November 2019. The admit card is a mandatory document that must be carried on the day of the Verification by all the candidates. Thus, it is important that it is downloaded by the candidates on time.

Once the admit card is released on the website, candidates can follow the steps given below and download the admit card –

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board http://uppbpb.gov.in/

On the home page, click on the latest link relating to the release of the admit card.

Candidates will have to fill in their credentials in order to download the admit card

Press submit after filling the login details.

The admit card will open up on the website. Download and save the admit card.

Take a printout of the admit card for future purposes.

The document verification and physical standard test will be conducted in six cities of Uttar Pradesh which can be noted by the candidates –

Meerut

Agra

Prayagraj

Bareilley

Gorakpur

Kanpur

For further details, candidates must keep a regular check on the website. Candidates are advised to reach the venue on time for the process of Document Verification and Physical Standard Test.

