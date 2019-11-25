UP Police Constable DV/PST 2019 on 28th Nov, Download Admit Card on uppbpb.gov.in form 25th Nov

UP Police Constable DV/PST 2019

The exam dates for document verification and physical standard test for UP Police Constable 2019 exam has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB).

Candidates qualified in Reserved Civil Police and Reserve PAC recruitment exam (written) can download the admit card from the official website of UP police. The recruitment examination for the mentioned exam were held in the month of October 2019.

This recruitment exam was being held to fulfil the recruitment of 31360 Reserve Civil Police and 18028 Reserve PAC posts. The document verification is scheduled to be held on 28th November 2019.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment exam dates and download the admit card is http://uppbpb.gov.in/ .

Steps to download the UP Police Constable DV/PST 2019 admit card:

Visit the official website of UP Police as mentioned above.

Click on the “Admit Card 2019” link on the homepage.

Enter the credentials required to login into the account.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the admit card for future reference.

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Dates The date of DV/PST exam 28th November 2019 The date of release of the admit card 25th November 2019

The direct link for the notification released by the board on UP Police Constable DV/PST 2019 is here, DV/PST Notification 2019.

Candidates qualified in D1 to D5 are only advised to download the admit card and appear for the exam. The final list of the selected candidates will be released after the DV round gets over.

Keep visiting the official website for further information.

Also read, UP Police Result 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yPS9XCmpVw8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

UP Police Constable DV/PST 2019 on 28th Nov, Download Admit Card on uppbpb.gov.in form 25th Nov was last modified:

Read More