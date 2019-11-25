UP Police Constable DV/PST Admit Card 2019 to be Released Today on uppbpb.gov.in, Steps to download here

UP Police Constable DV/PST Admit Card 2019

The admit card for Physical Standard Test, (DV/PST) to be released today by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of UP Police.

The dates of the Document Verification and Physical Standard for the post of Constable (Reserve Civil Police and Reserve PAC) has also been released by the UPPRPB. The schedule can be downloaded from the UP Police web page.

The UP Police Constable DV / PST is scheduled to be on 28th November 2019 as per the schedule released through the official notification. Candidates who got qualified between D01 to D05 will be able to appear for the next stage.

The official website to get more details on the UP Police Constable 2019 exam and download the admit card is www.uppbpb.gov.in .

Steps to download the UP Police Constable DV/PST Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website as mentioned above.

Click on the “UP Police Constable DV/PST Admit Card 2019” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to log in.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the UP Police Constable DV/PST Admit Card for future use.

The UPPRPB will also release the admit card for the candidates after D-05 phase very soon.

Candidates qualified in the written test will be appearing in the UPPRPB DV/PST for Constable Posts on scheduled date and time. The test will be at Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Bareilly, Meerut, Prayagraj and Gorakpur.

The written exam was on 27th and 28th January 2019. Total number of candidates qualified for UP Police Constable Physical Standard Test (PST) and Document Verification (DV) round are 1,23,921.

This recruitment exam is being held for the recruitment of 31,360 Reserve Civil Police and 18,208 Reserve PAC posts in UP.

