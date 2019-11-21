UP Police Constable Result 2019 Released on uppbpb.gov.in, Steps to download here

UP Police Constable Result 2019

The result for UP Police Constable 2019 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board. Candidates can check the results on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police.

The written examination was held on 27th and 28th February 2019. This recruitment exam was held for the recruitment of 49568 vacant posts of constable in UP Police.

Out of these total vacancies, 31360 posts are for Resident Citizens Police and 18208 vacancies are for Reserved Regional Armed Constable.

The official website to get details on the result and UP Police Constable 2019 exam is http://uppbpb.gov.in/ . Candidates must go through the below steps to download the UP Police Constable result 2019.

How to Download UP Police Constable Result?

Visit official website of UPPRPB.

Click on the “result” link on the home page.

Enter the login credentials required.

The Result PDF will get displayed on the screen.

Download and Print the result.

Candidates getting selected in the written exam will be able to appear for the PET and PMT exam. A minimum qualifying score needs to be secured.

Any discrepancy while checking the results, candidates can contact the board through the below contact details:

Email- sampark@uppbpb.gov.in

Phone No.- 0522-2235752

Fax- 0522-2235806

CU- 9454404786

Stay tuned to the official website of UP police constable for more updates and information.

