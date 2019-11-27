UP Police Constable PST Admit Card 2019 for Released on uppbpb.gov.in, Get direct link to download here

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2019

The admit card for UP Police Constable 2019 for Physical Standard Test has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB. Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of UPPRPB.

The Physical Standard Test for UP Police Constable 2019 is scheduled to start from 28th November 2019 and end on 3rd December 2019. Candidates qualifying in the written exam will be able to appear for the physical standard test 2019.

The admit card is one of the mandatory documents to be carried to the exam centre. Candidates also need to carry a photo ID card along with them to the exam hall. Failing to produce these documents, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

The official website to get more details on UP Police constable 2019 exam and download the admit card is www.uppbpb.gov.in . Candidates must download their admit card by following below instruction mentioned.

Steps to download UP Police Constable Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of UPPBPB as mentioned above.

Click on the “UP Police Constable Admit Card 2019 link” present on the home page.

You will get redirected to a new window.

Enter the login id and password to enter the account.

Check and download the admit card displayed on the screen.

Make a hard copy of the admit card for further use.

The direct link to download the notification released is here, official notice which states that those candidates who will qualify the written examination and the physical efficiency test, will be appointed for the Constable posts.

The exam being held to fulfil the recruitment of 49568 Constable posts out of which 31,360 Civil Constable posts and 18208 Reserve PAC (Male) posts in the state.

