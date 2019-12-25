UPPRPB Recruitment 2020 Admit Card Released for Physical Examination for UP Police Constable DV/PST Post @uppbpb.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit cards for the examination to be for the recruitment of UP Police Constable DV/PST.

UP Police is the official law enforcement agency for the state of Uttar Pradesh. UP Police headquarters are located at Prayagraj (earlier known as Allahabad). It is currently headed by Om Prakash Singh.

Those candidates who are shortlisted to appear in the physical examination can download the admit card and can check schedule, time, date and venue for the examination.

The physical examination will be conducted for candidates who have been selected D01-D05 in the first phase. All those candidates who have been sketched under this category can download their admit card for the physical examination. The admit cards for students selected after D05 will also be released soon.

Only those candidates who have qualified the written examination are eligible for appearing in the physical examination. The written examination for the same post was conducted on January 28 and January 29,2019.

The results of this examination were declared on November 20, 2019, and around 1,23,921 candidates were selected for the physical examination and document verification. Candidates qualifying the physical examination will move for the process of further recruitment.

Physical examination and Document verification will be held in the following cities of Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow

Gorakhpur

Agra

Bareily

Merrut

Prayagraj

Kanpur

This recruitment procedure is going on to fill vacancies for 31,360 Reserve Civil Police and 18,208 Reserve PAC posts under Uttar Pradesh Police.

How to download admit card

To download the admit card for the same follow the following steps

Go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board @ uppbpb.gov.in Check the list of candidates who qualified the written examination. Check if you have qualified the examination between D01 and D05 category. If you have qualified under the above-mentioned category, then enter your applicant number and then click on to download the admit card. In case you have qualified after the D05 category, wait for a few days. The authorities will generate the admit card of candidates after D05 category after some time.

Physical examination and documents

Selected candidates are advised to check the official website to get information about the physical activities and tests they will be asked to perform during the examination and prepare accordingly.

They should also check the list of documents; they will be asked to present at the time of Document Verification. Candidates failing to present these documents will be considered disqualified and won’t be able to participate in the further procedure.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many candidates have qualified the written examination?

Answer: 1,23,921 candidates have been declared as qualified.

Question: From where can the admit card be downloaded?

Answer: The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board @ www.uppbpb.gov.in

Question: How many vacancies are available under the ongoing recruitment drive?

Answer: 31,360 Reserve Civil Police and 18,208 Reserve PAC posts are available.

Question: When was the result of the written exam declared?

Answer: The result was declared on November 20, 2019.

