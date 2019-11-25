AIBE 14 Result 2019 Announced on allindiabarexamination.com, Direct link to download here

AIBE 14 Result 2019

The result of All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 14 has been announced by the Bar Council of India (BCI). Candidates appeared in this exam can download their result from the official website of Bar Council of India.

Candidates qualifying in the AIBE 2019 will be awarded the “Certificate of Practice” by BCI. This exam is being conducted to approve candidates to practice as an advocate in India. The exam for AIBE 14 was held on 15th September 2019.

The centres for which the result has been withheld are center code 15 (Visakhapatnam), center code 35 (Bhopal), center code 36 (Jabalpur), center code 53 (Allahabad), center code 54 (Allahabad), center code 55 (Allahabad), center code 56 (Allahabad), center code 57 (Allahabad), center code 58 (Allahabad).

The official website to get more details on the result is http://www.allindiabarexamination.com/ .

Steps to download the AIBE 14 Result 2019:

Visit the official website of AIBE as mentioned above.

Click on the “Result (AIVE XIV)” on the left-hand sidebar.

The result page will get opened up.

Enter the roll number and date of birth to login.

Check and download the result.

Take a print of the provisional result for further use.

The direct link to download the result is here, AIBE 14 Result 2019 – Direct Link.

Candidates having graduation in law, and have enrolled as an advocate under section 24 of the Advocates Act, 1961 will only be able to appear for this examination.

The exam assesses candidate’s ability to practice law as a profession. All questions are multiple choice types and from the various aspects of law. AIBE is an open book exam.

Candidates not qualifying the exam would be able to appear in the next edition, AIBE 15 2019-2020. Keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

Also read, All India Bar Examination Result 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vcN_Fgn0-jY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

AIBE 14 Result 2019 Announced on allindiabarexamination.com, Direct link to download here was last modified:

Read More