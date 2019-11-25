Assam APSC Recruitment 2019: 463 Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer Vacancies Registration Start at apsc.nic.in, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Application Process

The Assam Public Service Commission or APSC is a state commission which carries out multiple functions related to government recruitments in the state of Assam. Not only does it look into vacancies available in the government departments but also carries out the necessary procedure to fill up these vacancies.

It makes recommendations with regard to policies for promotion etc. The candidates selected by the APSC are recommended for direct recruitment in the state government.

According to a recent notification released by the APSC, vacancies have been announced for two posts – Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer. The vacancy details are as follows –

Assistant Engineers (Civil): 156 vacancies

Junior Engineers (Civil): 307 vacancies

Thus, there are a total of 463 vacancies that will be filled up by this recruitment drive conducted by the APSC.

In order to make their application, candidates must check out the eligibility criteria. The main criteria are –

Assistant Engineers should have a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from a recognised university.

Junior Engineers should have a 3 years diploma in civil engineering from a recognised university.

The minimum age of application for both the posts is 21 years.

The maximum age of application is 38 years.

The applications for these posts have to be made in the offline mode. Thus, candidates will first have to download the application from the official website of APSC.

In order to download the application form, the following steps can be referred to –

Step-1 :Visit the official website of Assam Public Service Commission, which is http://apsc.nic.in/

Step-2 : Go to the Latest Recruitment Advertisement Section.

Step-3 : Click on the link which reads “1) Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Public Works Roads Department

2) Junior Engineer (Civil) under Public Works Department.”

Step-4 : The application form will be downloaded automatically in a PDF format.

Step-5 : Take a printout of the form and fill in the details properly.

The application form should then be enclosed in an envelope. It is mandatory to attach the following documents to the application form, failing which, the application will not be entertained –

Original challan as a proof of payment of application fee Relevant proof of age All educational certificates and mark sheets from HSLC onwards Caste certificate and disability certificate (if applicable) Two copies of the passport-sized photograph Signature Certificates of Experience (if applicable) BPL/EWS Certificate (if applicable)

The following details should be mentioned in bold on the envelope containing the application and other documents –

Deputy Secretary,

Assam Public Service Commission,

Jawaharnahar, Khanapara,

Guwahati – 781022.

Candidates will have to appear for a written test and an interview as a part of the selection procedure. Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the website of Assam Public Service Commission. Any updates regarding the exam will be uploaded on the website.

Assam APSC Recruitment 2019: 463 Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer Vacancies Registration Start at apsc.nic.in, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Application Process was last modified:

Read More