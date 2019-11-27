University of Gour Banga Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Senior and Junior Assistant Posts, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Application Process

University of Gour Banga, West Bengal has issued a notification for the recruitment to the post of Senior Assistant and other. The interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before 16th December 2019.

Important date:

Last date to fill and submit the application – 16th December 2019.

Vacancy details:

Senior Assistant – 2.

Junior Assistant – 3.

Junior Peon – 14.

Short job summary:

Educational qualification:

Senior Assistant – the candidate should have completed bachelor’s degree from any recognized university and should have working knowledge in computer application with hardware and software programming with at least 4 years of experience in clerical works in a university in confidential section/General Administration as evidenced by a certificate issued by the competent authority.

– the candidate should have completed bachelor’s degree from any recognized university and should have working knowledge in computer application with hardware and software programming with at least 4 years of experience in clerical works in a university in confidential section/General Administration as evidenced by a certificate issued by the competent authority. Junior Assistant – the candidate should have completed higher secondary or equivalent qualification with proficiency in computer applications and a diploma or certificate from any reputed institute.

– the candidate should have completed higher secondary or equivalent qualification with proficiency in computer applications and a diploma or certificate from any reputed institute. Junior Peon – the candidate should have completed class 8th with some experience that is desirable in office work as a peon.

Age limit:

The minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years of age and maximum age of the candidate should be 40 years of age. Upper age relaxation up to 5 years for SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and 3 years BC candidates of West Bengal and up to 8 years for a PH of 40% and above as per the government rules.

How to apply:

The eligible candidates can submit the filled applications 5 sets along with self-attested of all necessary documents to the office of the Registrar, University of Gour Banga, Post Office, Mokdumpur District, Malda, West Bengal – 732103 latest by 16th December 2019.

