TNCSC Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 123 Assistant Engineers Posts on tncsc.tn.gov.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here Eligibility Criteria and Application Process

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, commonly known as TNCSC, is a body that is governed by the state government of Tamil Nadu. It has been established to look into the distribution of supplies such as food grains and other things through ration shops. The corporation carries out this job under the public distribution system and provides supplies at highly subsidised rates.

The corporation works towards its aim by carrying distribution of jobs amongst various levels of the employees. Several vacancies are announced by the corporation from time to time through its official website for efficient functioning.

According to the recent job notification released by Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, candidates can start applying for several assistant posts. The application will be made in the offline mode, that is it will have to be submitted at the relevant location.

There are a total of 123 vacancies for the post of Assistants. Candidates can make a note of the vacancy details as stated below –

Assistants: 100 vacancies

Assistant Engineers (Civil): 17 vacancies

Assistant Engineers (Mechanical): 2 vacancies

Assistant Engineers (Electrical): 2 vacancies

Assistant Engineers (Computer): 2 vacancies

It is important that candidates check out the eligibility criteria for the above-stated posts so that they are an ideal candidate for the job, and their application is not rejected. Some necessary qualifications are as follows –

Assistants: Candidates should have a degree from a recognised university

Assistant Engineers (Civil): Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering

Assistant Engineers (Mechanical): Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering

Assistant Engineers (Electrical) : Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering

Assistant Engineers (Computer) : Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering

The application form for the above-stated posts must be downloaded and printed from the website and filled in carefully. Candidates also need to attach a passport size photograph on the form. In order to make an application, candidates need to simply enclose the application form and all the self-attested copies of the necessary documents in an envelope as published on the website of TNCSC and submit it in the address as specified.

Candidates should make a note of the exact addresses. The following details should be clearly stated on the envelope containing the application –

The Managing Director,

Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation,

No 12, Thambusamy Road,

Kilpauk,

Chennai – 600010.

It must be noted that the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation will not be accepting any incomplete application forms. The last date for submitting the applications on 13th December 2019. No more applications will be accepted thereafter.

