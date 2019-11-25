DMRC Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 12 Assistant Manager (Electrical) Posts at delhimetrorail.com, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Application Process

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is a joint venture between the government of India and government of Delhi for implementation for a rail-based Mass Rapid Transit System. Operations of DMRC are spread over many cities and are in continuous mode of expansion with many new routes coming up. As a result, various new vacancies come up periodically for which DMRC organises various recruitment drives.

Now, DMRC has issued a new notification on 19th November 2019, inviting applications from interested candidates in the electrical department for various ongoing projects of DMRC. As per the notification, 12 vacancies are available under the DMRC Recruitment 2019, which pertain to the profile of AM (Electrical) and Manager (Electrical). The selected candidates will be deployed at the DMRC project in Patna, Bihar on a contractual basis.

Important Dates

Publication of the notification: – 19 th November 2019

November 2019 Commencement of application process: – 19 th November 2019

November 2019 Last date for receipt of applications: – 10 th December 2019

December 2019 List of shortlisted candidates: – Last week of December 2019

Screening process for shortlisted candidates: – Second week of January 2020

Declaration of selected candidates: – Third week of January 2020

Candidates must note that the applications under the DMRC Recruitment 2019 will be accepted through speed post only. There is no option of submitting the application for the above vacancies online. So, the candidates should log-on to the official website of DMRC @ www.delhimetrorail.com and download the application format. All the details in the application must be filled correctly because any incorrect details or incomplete application forms will be rejected.

Candidates must place the application form and copies of the relevant documents (educational certificates, experience certificates, and other identity documents) in a sealed envelope. The title of the envelope should be the Name of the post for which application is being submitted. The sealed envelope should be sent via speed post to the following address: –

Executive Director (HR)

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

Metro Bhawan, Fire Brigade Lane, Barakhamba Road

New Delhi

Important Details: –

The applications in the specified format must reach the above address latest by 10 th December 2019.

December 2019. Any applications received after the cut-off date will not be considered for the DMRC Recruitment 2019.

As there can be postal delays due to some reasons, candidates should not wait for the last few days to submit the application and should, in fact, submit it as soon as possible.

After 10 th December 2019, all the applications received will be carefully scrutinized and DMRC will upload the list of shortlisted candidates around last week of December 2019.

These candidates will be asked to appear for the screening process at Metro Bhawan, Barakhamba Road, Delhi in the second week of January 2020.

No separate call letters will be issued for the interview and screening process. So, the candidates must check the official website of DMRC regularly for latest updates.

It is essential for the candidates to report at the venue before the start of the screening process and bring along their original documents as well as a copy of all the documents. The final result will be declared tentatively by the third week of January 2020.

