Ramjas College (Delhi University) Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Assistant Professor Post at colrec.du.ac.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Vacancies Detail

Ramjas College, Delhi has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in various disciplines or subjects of the college. The interested candidates having requisite qualifications for Assistant Professor Jobs can apply for the post online on or before 6th December 2019.

Important dates:

Last date to fill and submit the application form – 6tha December 2019.

Vacancy details:

Botany – 11.

Chemistry – 21.

Commerce – 14.

Economics – 5.

English – 9.

Hindi – 5.

History – 7.

Mathematics – 11.

Philosophy – 1.

Physics – 24.

Political Science – 7.

Sanskrit – 3.

Statistics – 5.

Zoology – 11.

Educational qualification:

Assistant Professor – the candidate should have completed a PG degree in the concerned or allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university with 55% marks. The candidates should have cleared the NET (National Eligibility Test) conducted by UGC- CSIR or Ph. D degree has obtained from a foreign university or institution with a ranking among the top 500 in the world university ranking.

Selection:

The candidates will be selected based on the interview.

Application fee:

The candidates belonging to the General and OBC category have to pay the application fee of Rs. 500/- which is non-refundable. The candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD and women are exempted from paying the fee.

How to apply:

The interested and eligible candidates are required to apply through the online mode https://colrec.du.ac.in/ and need to fill the application as per the format that is available on the website. The candidates need to submit the application on or before 6th December 2019. The candidates are asked to read all the instructions carefully before filling the online application form.

