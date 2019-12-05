CPCL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 55 Junior Engineering Assistant, Quality Control Analyst and other posts on cpcl.co.in, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Application Process

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, CPCL is seeking for candidates to recruit for workmen posts. Candidates should read the eligibility criteria and then can apply online through the official website which is cpcl.co.in. The last date to submit the application form is 10th December 2019.

Vacancy Details

There are total of 55 posts vacant for workmen in various disciplines. Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, CPCL has released the 55 fill ups which include the following:-

Junior Engineering Assistant Quality Control Analyst Material Assistant Various others

Candidates should check the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, and age limit before they apply for the posts. These can be check in details on the official website of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, CPCL.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in the written test conducted by CPCL. And those who will clear the written test, will be eligible for the further rounds of selection process which includes the document verification and interview round. There are also some physical test and endurance test for few posts as a part of selection process.

The written test will be for duration of 2 hours and it will consists of multiple choice questions. The question paper will be of total of 120 marks. The written test will contain the following two parts:-

General Aptitude – This section will include the topics like Verbal Ability, G.K, Reasoning / Logical Deductions & Numerical Ability. The Section comprises of 50 questions. Concerned Discipline Knowledge – This section comprises of 70 questions and it is taken to test the skills of the candidates for a particular posts.

Application Procedure

Interested candidates are requested to visit the official website which is cpcl.co.in for detailed instructions and the application form submission.

The application fees also needs to be submitted along with the application form. There is no fees for SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM candidates and for general, EWS and OBC category the fees is Rs 500/- which is non-refundable.

