    UKMSSB Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 314 Medical Officer Posts at ukmssb.org, Steps How to Apply

    Posted on by Vasudha

    UKMSSB Recruitment 2019, released notification for 314 Medical Officer Posts . Candidates can check apply online from official website ukmssb.org

    UKMSSB has released notification details which educated the public about the recruitment drive of Ordinary Grade Medical Officer Posts. Interest candidates are requested to apply for the post starting from the date 03 December 2019, till the 02 January 2020, which is the last date for the application procedure. The notification was released through advertisement number 37 /2019.

    Dates to be remembered

    Aspirants need to note down a set of four dates in order to be able to go through the process of recruitment successfully on time. The first date to be remembered is 3 December 2019, which is the start of the application date.

    The next date to be remembered is the 3 January 2020, which is the last date of the application process. The third date is 2 January 2020, which happens to be the last day of applying and fee payment. The last date is not disclosed; however, the month is, i.e. March 2020, when the interview will take place.

    Vacancy list

    Applications are invited for the post of Ordinary Grade Medical Officer. A total number of 314 posts are available to be filled up, and they are further categorized as below.

    • General – 63
    • Economically Weak Class – 6
    • OBC – 98
    • SC – 128
    • ST – 19

    Salary entitlement

    A salary level of 10 shall be granted to the selected candidates. This means that the candidate will be entitled to pay, which ranges in between Rs. 56,100 – Rs. 1,77,500.

    Qualification and age requirement

    Candidates, who can apply for the job position, need to have an MBBS degree, which is to be held from a university that is recognized by Indian Council of Medical Sciences.

    Also, candidates who belong to the age group of 21 years to 42 years shall only be allowed to appear for the exam and will be termed eligible to apply.

    Procedure for application

    Students need to keep the details in mind, including the dates of application within which the application and fee payment must be made.

    The procedure of application is online, and the candidates are urged to visit the official website of the board – www.ukmssb.org in order to successfully apply for the post. Candidates need to go through the application precisely and then submit for the post.

    Application fee to be paid

    The fee to be paid varies for the candidates, on the basis of the category they belong to. The candidates who belong to the category of general and OBC need to pay a fee of Rs. 2000/- in order to appear for the exam. Whereas, the candidates who belong to the category of SC, ST, PH and EWS, need to pay a fee of RS. 1000/-

