Gujarat Tourism Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Senior Technical Officer, Technical Officer and other Posts at gujarattourism.com, Steps How to Apply Check here

The Indian state of Gujarat is a land of diverse cultures, scenic beauties, animal life and much more. Thus, the state accounts for a major part of national and state tourism. People from within and outside India visit Gujarat every year for its beautiful temples, jungles, wildlife, etc.

In 2019, Office of Commissioner of Gujarat tourism announced a recruitment drive for various post and released all the important details pertaining to each post. The application process for these posts have started on 5th December 2019 and will continue till 19th December 2019.

One can make a note of the posts, number of vacancies, educational qualifications and other details about this recruitment drive –

Senior Technical Officer (Superintendent Engineer)

Number of vacancies : 1 vacancy

Educational qualifications : Candidates must have a degree in Civil Engineering or its equivalent from a recognised university.

Age limit : Maximum age for application is 40 years.

Experience needed : 12 years

Technical Officer (Executive Engineer)

Number of vacancies : 1 vacancy

Educational qualifications : Candidates must have a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering or Bachelors degree in Technology from a recognised university.

Age limit : Maximum age for application is 40 years.

Experience needed: 10 years.

Investment Officer (Deputy Secretary)

Number of vacancies : 1 vacancy

Educational qualifications : Candidates must have a B.Com or BBA Degree from a recognised university.

Age limit : Maximum age for application is 40 years.

Experience needed : 12 years

Administrative Officer (Deputy Section Officer)

Number of vacancies : 2 vacancies

Educational qualifications : Candidates must have a Bachelors degree in any faculty from a recognised university.

Age limit : Maximum age for application is 30 years.

Experience needed : 5 years

Gujarat State tourism also operates through its official website which is www.gujarattourism.com/

Candidates can make their application if they fulfil all the criteria stated for the posts they wish to apply for. In order to make their application, candidates can follow the steps given below –

Step-1 : Click on the direct application link given below, for the convenience of the candidates.

Direct application link for Gujarat tourism posts

Step-2 : Fill in all the details carefully on the application form.

Step-3 : Upload all the scanned documents required in the application form. Make sure that the size of the documents is correct.

Step-4 : Click on the Submit option.

Once the application is made, candidates must also make the payment of the requisite fees for submitting the application. Without the payment of the fees, The application of the candidates will not be accepted.

Gujarat Tourism Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Senior Technical Officer, Technical Officer and other Posts at gujarattourism.com, Steps How to Apply Check here was last modified:

Read More