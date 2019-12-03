CWPRS Pune Recruitment 2019:Walk-in-Interview for Research Associate and JRF Posts on 17th December, Check here for Eligibility and Application Process

The agency CWPRS, also known as the Central Water and Power Research Station, Pune, is the irrigation cell of the state. It was basically established by the Bombay Presidency, at the time of establishment, with a perspective to stand up to the irrigation need, which was the major contributor to the agricultural practices.

Notifications are online as of now, by the CWRPS, with context of the job posts of Research Associate and Junior Research Fellow (JRF). It is stated that the aspirant of the job posts, can simply walk in for the recruitment process, which is all set to be conducted on 17 December 2019.

Date to be remembered

There is no specific set of dates the candidates need to remember. Being a walk-in drive, students need to walk into the venue on the date 17 December. Also, the candidates need to submit the documents a week before the date of interview.

Vacancy details

As mentioned, the agency has two kinds of posts to offer, of which the vacancy number is as follows:

Research Associate – I : 01 Post

01 Post Junior Research Fellow: 01 Post

Age limit to be noted

Aspirants who wish to apply for the post of Research Associate shall not be above the age limit of 32 years, whereas the aspirants who wish to apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow shall not be above the age limit of 28 years.

However, age relaxation applies for a few categories of aspirants, and they are SC/ST/OBC/Women and physically handicapped candidates, to be applicable as per the DST guidelines.

Entitled salary

The Research Associate shall be entitled to a remuneration of Rs. 47,000/- per month + HRA, whereas the Junior Research Fellow shall be entitled to a remuneration of Rs. 31,000/- plus HRA.

Qualification requirement

For the job post of Research Associate

The aspirant needs to possess a PhD degree or an equivalent degree. On the contrary, they can also have 3 years of experience in research/teaching and design and development after completing the M.E./M.Tech. in civil engineering. Also, another requirement is of one research paper in SCI Journal.

For the job post of Junior Research Fellow

The aspirant needs to possess a Post Graduate Degree in Basic Sciences OR Graduate /Post Graduate Degree in civil engineering. On the contrary, the aspirants who are selected through National Eligibility Tests (NET) CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE.

Procedure of application

Before the date of walk-in, the aspirant needs to send in their CVs to the email id agrawal_jd@cwprs.gov.in. Things the aspirants need to carry with themselves to the venue, on the day of interview will be photocopy/print out of Application form sent to CWPS via email.

