HAL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 14 Security Officer, Human Resource Officer and other Posts at hal-india.co.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility

HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) has invited applications for the post of Security Officer, Human Resource Officer, and Other Posts. The interested candidates can apply for the HAL 2019 recruitment through the prescribed format on or before 13th December 2019.

Important date:

Date of notification – 20 th November 2019.

November 2019. Last date to submit the application – 13th December 2019.

Vacancy details:

Deputy Manager (Security)/Manager (Security) – 1.

Deputy Manager (Civil) -1.

Engineer (Civil) – 2.

Human Resource Officer – 4.

Fire Officer – 1.

Legal Officer – 2.

Security Officer – 6.

Assistant Fire Officer – 1.

Short job summary:

Educational qualification:

Deputy Manager (Security)/Manager (Security) – the candidate should have completed 10 months pre-commission training course from the officers training school, Chennai or from any other equivalent institution under the defence force or successful completion of 1 to 15 years course conducted by the state or central government qualifying the appointment as DSP/SP/RPF/CRP/BSF.

Deputy Manager (Civil) – the candidate should have completed a degree in engineering or technology in the civil discipline from a recognized institute or university.

Human Resource Officer –the candidate should have completed a bachelor’s degree with PG/PG diploma /MSW/MA/MBA with specialization in HR/Personal management/industrial relations/labour management/organizational development/HR development, etc. from recognized universities or institutes by appropriate statutory authorities.

Fire Officer – the candidate should have bachelor’s degree of fire engineering from national fire service college, Nagpur awarded by Nagpur University (BE in fire engineering) OR

Bachelor’s degree of fire engineering/fire technology from recognized universities or institutes by appropriate statutory authorities OR

The candidate should have passed membership/associate membership exam of the institute of fire engineering UK OR

The candidate should have a degree of a recognized university with a pass in GIFE’s – UK or India.

Legal Officer – the candidate should have passed a bachelor of law (with 5 years integrated course after 12th) or a bachelor degree with a bachelor of law (10+2+3+3).

How to apply:

The interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format for HAL recruitment 2019 on or before 13th December 2019.

