Shillong Cantonment Board Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 17 Safaiwala, Fitter and Other Posts at cbshillong.org.in, Steps How to Apply Check here

    Shillong Cantonment Board Recruitment 2019, released notification for 17 Safaiwala, Fitter and Other Posts. Candidates can check official website cbshillong.org.in

    Shillong Cantonment Board is looking candidates for recruitment to the post of Safaiwala, Fitter and others. Interested candidates must apply before 19th December 2019.

    Vacancy details

    Shillong Cantonment Board released the job notification on 04th December 2019 for the recruitment of the following posts:-

    Posts Number of Vacancies
    Safaiwala 13
    Fitter 01
    Chowkidar 02
    Lower Division Assistant 01

    The official website is http://cbshillong.org.in and candidates will be working in Shillong City, Meghalaya, India.

    Interested candidates should send the applications to The Chief Executive Officer, Shillong Cantonment Board, 13 Pine Walk Area, Shillong-793001 on or before 14th December 2019 along with the required documents.

    Eligibility Criteria

    Candidates should meet the following eligibility criteria to apply for the posts released by Shillong Cantonment Board Recruitment 2019:-

    1. Candidate should be between 18 to 25 years and there is age relaxation for the reserved category as per the government rules.
    2. Candidate should be primary school passed from a recognized board for the post of Safaiwala.
    3. Candidate should be primary school passed with trade test pass for the post of fitter
    4. Candidates with qualification below matriculation or HSLC will be selected for the post of Chowkidar
    5. Candidates with qualification of HSLC or SSSLC or Equivalent will be required for Lower Division Assistant.

    Pay Scale

    Candidates will receive the salaries as given below:-

    1. Safaiwala will receive pay scale as per Level 1 (in the pay matrix of revised pay structure) plus allowances as admissible.
    2. Fitter will receive pay scale as per Level 2 (in the pay matrix of revised pay structure) plus allowances as admissible.
    3. Chowkidar will receive pay scale as per Level 1 (in the pay matrix of revised pay structure) plus allowances as admissible.
    4. Lower Division Assistant will receive pay scale as per Level 5 (in the pay matrix of revised pay structure) plus allowances as admissible.

