RBI Grade B 2019 Phase I Marks and Cut off Released rbi.org.in, Steps to Check here

RBI Grade B 2019 Phase I Marks and Cut off

The marks for all the candidates who had appeared for the RBI Grade B Phase I 2019 examination has been released by the Reserve Bank of India, RBI. Candidates appeared in this exam can check their marks released on the official website of RBI.

The exam for the first phase was held on 9th November 2019. The results for the same were declared on 18th November 2019. The board have only released the merit list of the candidates qualified for the phase 2 exam at the time of the release of the result.

The marks obtained by the individual candidates and the cut off has been released by the RBI now on the official website. Candidates can check the section wise cut off marks mentioned in the table below.

The official website to get more details on the RBI Grade B 2019 exam and check the marks and cut off released is www.rbi.org.in .

Steps to check the RBI Grade B 2019 Phase I Marks and Cut off:

Go to the direct link mentioned here, RBI Grade B Phase I Marks/ Result 2019 link .

Enter your roll number and date of birth and submit to check your score.

Cut off for RBI Grade B 2019 Phase I exam:

Section UR EWS OBC SC ST PwBD (OH/HI/VH/MD) GENERAL AWARENESS

(Maximum Marks = 80) 20.00 20.00 16.00 14.25 14.25 14.25 REASONING

(Maximum Marks = 60) 15.00 15.00 12.00 10.75 10.75 10.75 ENGLISH LANGUAGE

(Maximum Marks = 30) 7.50 7.50 6.00 5.25 5.25 5.25 QUANTITATIVE APTITUDE

(Maximum Marks = 30) 7.50 7.50 6.00 5.25 5.25 5.25 TOTAL SCORE/ Aggregate

(Maximum Marks = 200) 122.00 122.00 115.50 108.00 108.00 108.00

The phase II exam for RBI Grade B 2019 was held on 1st and 2nd December 2019. Candidates can expect the result to be releasing soon. Stay tuned to the RBI official website for more updates and information.

