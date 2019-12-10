More than 1000 Job Offers for IIT Kharagpur Students during the First Five Days of Placement

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur is amongst the most reputed educational institutions in India. Every year hundreds of thousands of students appear for the JEE to secure admission into this coveted institute.

The main reason being the excellent educational facilities that impart great knowledge and skills to the students making them readily employable. This quality is on display during the placement season when recruiters from various domains throng to IIT Kharagpur to select the most brilliant students for challenging job profiles.

This year, IIT Kharagpur has witnessed the fastest 1000 offers in the history of the institute. As a matter of fact, IIT Kharagpur received more than 1000 offers within the first 5 days of the placement season has started. During these five days, a total of 144 companies visited the campus to participate in the placement season.

The profiles for which the students have been selected include consulting, software, banking hardware, finance, and core-engineering.

As per the institute, the total number of international offers made to the students has increased this year as compared to the previous years. Out of the offers made during the first five days, 41 offers were for international positions from five Japanese firms, one Taiwanese firm and four American firms.

The details of international offers are as follows: –

28 offers from Japanese’s corporations

4 offers from Microsoft, 1 from Uber, and 1 from Honeywell for the US

9 offers from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Taiwan

The companies that made the maximum offers include Honeywell (36 offers) and Exel (25 offers). Many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also made their presence felt with a total of 19 offers. Microsoft was another prominent recruiter with a total of 24 offers while the financial services conglomerate, Barclays made a total of 20 offers.

The first phase of the placements at IIT Kharagpur will culminate on 11th December 2019 and will subsequently resume in the first week of January 2020.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – IIT Kharagpur Placement

Question:How many international offers were made during the first five days of IIT Kharagpur placement?

Answer: The total number of international offers stand at 41 during the first five days of the placements.

Question: Did any Public Sector Undertakings also participate in the placement season?

Answer: Yes, various Public Sector Undertakings also participated in the placement season and made 19 offers during the first five days.

Question: When will the first phase of the placement season at IIT Kharagpur end?

Answer: The first phase of the placement season will end on 11th December 2019, and the next phase will start from the first week of January 2020.

Question: How many companies have visited the campus during the first five days of the placement season?

Answer: During the first five days, a total of 144 companies visited the campus to participate in the placement season.

