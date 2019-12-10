IIT Hyderabad Launches a Short-Term Course Non-local Mechanics Approaches for Modelling’, Applications Open till 15th December

The Indian Institute of Hyderabad has released out the notification calling out students for ‘Nonlocal Mechanics Approaches for Modelling Localised Deformations’ (NMAMLD) which is a short-term course.

The course is scheduled to start from 19th February 2020, and the interested candidates can apply for this course on or before 15th December 2019.

The candidates can visit the official website nmamld2020.com in order to get more detailed information about the course.

This short term course will outline the modelling approaches used in the mechanics of elastic and inelastic materials. The course is also aimed to put a focus on describing the highly localized deformation models.

Professional JN Reddy and Professor Arun Srinivasa from Texas A&M University along with the renowned faculties from IIT Hyderabad will be teaching this course. Dr Amirtham Rajagopal, an Associate Professor from IIT Hyderabad, said that this short-term course would be helpful for the students, engineers, teachers and other researchers who are interested in the field of aerospace, automotive and other related areas of engineering.

He also added that this course would render them help in working in these areas of engineering by giving them the theory as well as practical knowledge about the nonlocal and nonlinear mechanics for more localised elastic and inelastic formations

Thereby, the candidates who are interested in taking up this short term course need to pay a registration fee inclusive of all lectures, course materials, books and food. For students of B.Tech and M. Tech, the fee is Rs 7,000, and for the research scholars, the fee is Rs 10,000. The academic institutes have to pay an amount of 15,000 while the registration fee for the industry players is Rs 20,000.

For now, IIT Hyderabad has closed the applications for the fellowship programme on Universal Healthcare Solutions However the admission for this programme will start again in January 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

Last date to apply for the NMAMLD short term course 15th December 2019 Commencement of the NMAMLD short term course 19th February 2020 Admission for Fellowship programme on Universal healthcare solutions January 2020

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – NMAMLD course

Question: From where can I get more detailed information about NMAMLD course?

Answer: The interested applicants can visit the official website nmamld2020.com for more detailed information about the course

Question: What is the fee structure of the NMAMLD short term course?

Answer: For B. Tech and M. Tech students, the fee is Rs 7000.

For the research scholars, the fee is Rs 10,000.

For academic institutes, their fee is 15,000.

For industry players, it is Rs 20,000.

Question: When is the last date of the application process for NMAMLD course?

Answer: The last date to apply is 15th December 2019.

Question: When will the course start?

Answer: The course will commence on 19th February 2020.

IIT Hyderabad Launches a Short-Term Course Non-local Mechanics Approaches for Modelling’, Applications Open till 15th December was last modified:

Read More