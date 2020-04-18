Top MBA Programs to Secure Consulting Jobs in India & Abroad

Over the years, the Masters in Business Management (MBA) program has evolved in many ways. One of the most notable change is the significant increase in the number of specializations offered by the business schools.

In addition to the more mainstream specializations, such as Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, and Operations and Systems. With the evolution of different industries and their services, business schools have aimed to include niche streams, such as Rural Management, Healthcare Management, Strategy, and Entrepreneurship.

Now, MBA in Consulting is also a relatively new specialization offered. However, the field has been rapidly growing as the demand for business consultants in all types of businesses is booming. It has become one of the most desired field of specialization, which now requires a highly competitive score for admissions.

An MBA in consulting can facilitate students with thorough business knowledge and leadership and consultancy skills, with expertise in various domains of business and thus help them grow. After graduation, a wide array of opportunities is available for students. With the volatility of markets, it has become pertinent for firms to have a consultant, who can assist with its progress.

Numerous consulting firms are recruit graduates with a significantly competitive remuneration. Moreover, businesses hire individual consultants to grow and expand their business. As consultants, graduates are in charge of planning and implementing different strategies and educating the relevant people. They are also responsible for making key decisions in the organizations.

The following list presents some of the best MBA in Consultancy programs offers by the business schools, along with their fees and average placement package:

Business schools Fees Average placement package Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad INR 22 Lakh INR 25.83 LPA Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore INR 21 Lakh INR 24.54 LPA XLRI Jamshedpur-Xavier School of Management INR 23.60 Lakh INR 24.3 LPA Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow INR 16 Lakh INR 24.25 LPA Indian Institute of Management, Indore INR 16 Lakh INR 22.92 LPA Indian Institute of Foreign Trade INR 16.25 Lakh INR 19.23 LPA Indian School of Business, Hyderabad INR 2.9 Lakh INR 26.23 LPA BITS Pilani INR 2 Lakh INR 9.18 LPA Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak INR 13.8 Lakh INR 11.8 LPA Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta INR 21 Lakh INR 28 LPA Management Development Institute, Gurgaon INR 21.34 Lakh INR 22.05 LPA Symbiosis Institute of Business School, Pune INR 14.70 Lakh INR 17.48 LPA Faculty of Management Studies – University of Delhi INR 20,960 INR 20.06 LPA SPJIMR-Mumbai INR 16 Lakh INR 22.90 LPA