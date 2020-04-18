Top MBA Programs to Secure Consulting Jobs in India & Abroad
Over the years, the Masters in Business Management (MBA) program has evolved in many ways. One of the most notable change is the significant increase in the number of specializations offered by the business schools.
In addition to the more mainstream specializations, such as Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, and Operations and Systems. With the evolution of different industries and their services, business schools have aimed to include niche streams, such as Rural Management, Healthcare Management, Strategy, and Entrepreneurship.
Now, MBA in Consulting is also a relatively new specialization offered. However, the field has been rapidly growing as the demand for business consultants in all types of businesses is booming. It has become one of the most desired field of specialization, which now requires a highly competitive score for admissions.
An MBA in consulting can facilitate students with thorough business knowledge and leadership and consultancy skills, with expertise in various domains of business and thus help them grow. After graduation, a wide array of opportunities is available for students. With the volatility of markets, it has become pertinent for firms to have a consultant, who can assist with its progress.
Numerous consulting firms are recruit graduates with a significantly competitive remuneration. Moreover, businesses hire individual consultants to grow and expand their business. As consultants, graduates are in charge of planning and implementing different strategies and educating the relevant people. They are also responsible for making key decisions in the organizations.
The following list presents some of the best MBA in Consultancy programs offers by the business schools, along with their fees and average placement package:
|Business schools
|Fees
|Average placement package
|Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad
|INR 22 Lakh
|INR 25.83 LPA
|Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore
|INR 21 Lakh
|INR 24.54 LPA
|XLRI Jamshedpur-Xavier School of Management
|INR 23.60 Lakh
|INR 24.3 LPA
|Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
|INR 16 Lakh
|INR 24.25 LPA
|Indian Institute of Management, Indore
|INR 16 Lakh
|INR 22.92 LPA
|Indian Institute of Foreign Trade
|INR 16.25 Lakh
|INR 19.23 LPA
|Indian School of Business, Hyderabad
|INR 2.9 Lakh
|INR 26.23 LPA
|BITS Pilani
|INR 2 Lakh
|INR 9.18 LPA
|Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak
|INR 13.8 Lakh
|INR 11.8 LPA
|Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
|INR 21 Lakh
|INR 28 LPA
|Management Development Institute, Gurgaon
|INR 21.34 Lakh
|INR 22.05 LPA
|Symbiosis Institute of Business School, Pune
|INR 14.70 Lakh
|INR 17.48 LPA
|Faculty of Management Studies – University of Delhi
|INR 20,960
|INR 20.06 LPA
|SPJIMR-Mumbai
|INR 16 Lakh
|INR 22.90 LPA