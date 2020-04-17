Best MBA colleges in India for Marketing

HomeMBACAT 2020 Articles
    Choosing ‘Marketing’ as a major in an MBA curriculum is probably the most popular decisions made by management aspirants. Every other company today wants marketing expert who can take the charge and help the company reach its target audience.

    These marketers get in-depth training in both practical and theoretical way. Colleges and institutes offering marketing course cover all the essential areas to keep aspirants updated with changes happening.

    There are so many elegant institutions offering brilliant platforms to earn knowledge and develop skills. The top MBA colleges in India offer a promising domain to learn and get recruited by the leading companies in different segments.

    Top MBA colleges for Marketing

    1. Indian Institute of Management (IIM-A)
    Established in the year 1961, IIM Ahmedabad (IIM-A) is the dream institute for marketing management aspirants. The state and central governments came in accordance with the Harvard Business School, The Ford Foundation, and local industrialists to develop a brilliant management platform to shape the future of India. IIM-A offers PGP, FPM, PGPX, and FDP programs in different segments to choose from. Aspirants will have to crack CAT to get admission in this institute.

    2. Indian Institute of Management Kolkata (IIM-C)
    IIM-C is the first of its kind established in the year 1961 in accordance with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management, MIT, the Ford Foundation, the state government, and the Indian industries. Since then, it has been the hub for marketing management aspirants to study and construct a bright career ahead. Its marketing management course offers detailed knowledge via lectures, case studies, projects, assignments, training, etc.

    3. Faculty of Management Studies (FMS)
    It all started in the year 1954 when professors trained at Stanford University taught the batches of aspirants. To date, FMS is considered to be one of the best institutes for pursuing a marketing management course at a very affordable fee. The course comprises theoretical, as well as, practical experiences for the overall development of the aspiring candidates. The institute also offers 100% placement opportunity.

    4. Indian School of Business (ISB)
    Indian School of Business is a private institution established in the year 2001. Within two decades, it has gathered immense fame in terms of excellent course designs, academics, and shaping talents. It has two campuses, one in Hyderabad and the other in Mohali. ISB is a commendable institute to pursue a marketing management course. Students seeking admission to this institute need to undergo the entrance test followed by GD/PI.

    5. Xavier Labour Research Institute (XLRI)
    XLRI is the oldest business institute established in the year 1949. It was designed and developed to bring a big change in the society and economy of the country by Jesuit Fathers. Over 7 decades, it has produced stalwart marketing professionals by catering to a marketing management program. The marketing management course offered by the institute covers essential topics that can help students to get practical knowledge about the sector.

    All these above-mentioned MBA institutes in India offer top quality marketing management course to prepare students for the challenges coming over.

