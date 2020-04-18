Colleges accepting MH CET Scores – MBA 2020

For admissions into different Master’s in Business Management courses, every year the education board of the state of Maharashtra conducts Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET). In 2020, 318 institutes participated in MAH-CET, including public and private business schools.

Candidates qualifying this exam are offered admission to the participating institutes based on the cutoff of business schools, which vary from college to college. The computer-based test for MAH CET MBA was conducted on March 14–15, 2020 in two slots.

During the admission process, the shortlisted candidates are required to take part in a Centralized Admission Process. The candidates must select the college of preference from the institutes participating in the MAH CET 2020. Then, they are offered admissions based on their MAH CET scores and the requisite cutoff of the institutes they have selected.

The participating institutes base their final selection decisions on different factors, such as MAH CET scores, academic records of the candidates,previous MAH CET scores if available, and the performance of candidates during group discussion and personal interview rounds.

Although some prestigious colleges are generally always taken into consideration by the candidates, some parameters that can help them find their ideal college are academic and placement records of the college; ranking of the college by recognized entities, such as AICTE or NIRF, the faculty of the college; and last but not the least the fee structure of the college.

The business schools participating in the MAH CET 2020, include an MBA in different specializations,Post-Graduate Diploma in Management, Post-Graduate Program in Management, and executive MBA. Although privateor self-aided colleges provide only MBA programs, a few schools offer other courses,such as Masters in Management Studies and Masters in Finance Management.

The cutoff is the minimum MAH CET 2020 score that the candidates must possess to be eligible for admissions into an MBA program at the participating institutes. The cutoffs generally depend on various conditions, such as the number of candidates participating in the examination, the difficulty level of the examination, the number of seats available, and trends of previous academic years.

When institutes release their cutoffs, the counseling is commenced for admissions tentatively in the third week of July 2020. Candidates initially have to register for the counseling process. The last date for the registration of the counseling process will be in the second week of July 2020.

The following is the list of colleges that will accept the MAH CET 2020 scores for MBA admissions:

Institute Fees Average placement package Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies INR 3 LPA INR 20.13 LPA Mumbai Education Trust INR 4.24 L for the complete course INR 4 LPA N L Dalmia Institute INR 3.5 LPA INR 7.05 LPA Sydenham Institute of Management Studies and Research and Entrepreneurship Education INR 0.67 LPA INR 10.97 LPA K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research INR 14.93 L for the complete course (varies with courses) INR 10.0 LPA Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research INR 11 L for the complete course INR 8.82 LPA Department of Management Sciences, University of Pune INR 0.67 LPA INR 6.43 LPA Chetana’s Institute of Management and Research INR 7.85 L for the complete course INR 5.5 LPA IES Management College and Research Centre INR 8 L for the complete course INR 5.86 LPA Xavier Institute of Management and Research INR 10 L for the complete course (varies depending on the campus) INR 6.43 LPA Vivekanand Education Society Institute of Management Studies Research INR 6.31 LPA INR 6.11 LPA Durgadevi Saraf Institute of Management Studies INR 4.5 LPA (varies with the course) INR 3.7 LPA Dr. D. Y. Patil Institute of Management & Research INR 1.3 LPA INR 2.8 LPA Rizvi Institute of Management Studies & Research INR 3.70 L for the complete course INR 3 LPA Suryadatta Institutes of Management & Mass Communication INR 4 L for the complete course INR 4.5 LPA LEXICON MILE – Management Institute for Leadership and Excellence INR 9.83 LPA INR 5.75 LPA Kohinoor Business School INR 5.9 for the complete course INR 5 LPA ISME School of Management and Entrepreneurship INR 10.45 L for the complete course INR 5.75 LPA International Institute of Management Studies INR 6.66 L for the complete course INR 6.5 LPA International School of Management and Research INR 1.6 LPA INR 4 LPA

