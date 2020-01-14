Top MBA Colleges accepting CAT 2019 Score other than IIMs
Every aspirant when starts his/her journey towards pursuing MBA he/she dreams of graduating from the best of the best colleges-the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs). In recent years, the trend has inclined towards an MBA degree or diploma. Naturally, the craze of getting into IIMs has also increased over the past few years.
Every candidate appearing for the Common Admission Test (CAT) wishes of studying in an IIM. Does this mean that other MBA colleges do not hold any value?
No, that is not the case. Students studying in other premier non-IIM colleges are just as talented as their IIM counterparts. The average salary of students of top MBA colleges like FMS Delhi, SPJIMR are much higher than IIM Lucknow and Kanpur.
Find out the top non-IIM colleges accepting CAT 2019 scores and where do they stand in the NIRF 2019 rankings.
Why choose top non-IIM over a new IIM?
- Quality over IIM tag– Colleges like FMS, SPJIMR are, without any comparison, better than all IIMs except for the A, B and C. If you have to invest your money in an MBA programme, always choose quality over the other IIM tags.
- Placement Opportunities– If you have offers from many top colleges (including new generation IIMs and non-IIMs), read the placement report of the previous year. It will help you to analyse which college has a bigger network.
- ROI– The FMS Delhi provides the best ROI of all MBA colleges if you compare the joining fees with the median salary of placed students. There are many more colleges like IIT KGP, IIT Bombay, etc that have excellent ROI.
Top 30 Non-IIM Colleges as per NIRF 2019 Rankings
The following colleges are ranked as the top management institutes based on several parameters by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). All the following colleges accept CAT score percentile to shortlist applicants for the next stages.
Check the median salary of the graduates of each top MBA college along with their NIRF ranking and approx CAT cut-off.
|
S.No
|
NIRF Ranking 2019
|
Name of the Institute
|
Median Salary of Placed Graduates
(2017-18) Academic Year
|
Approx CAT Cut-off Percentile
|1
|6
|Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, West Bengal
|Rs. 14,76000
|90+
|2
|9
|Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|Rs. 16,54000
|95+
|3
|10
|Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|Rs. 17,00000
|90+
|4
|11
|Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|Rs. 10,00000
|90+
|5
|12
|Management Development Institute
|Rs. 18,30000
|94+
|6
|15
|Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|Rs 12,00000
|95+
|7
|16
|S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai
|Rs. 21,25000
|92+
|8
|17
|National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
|Rs. 6,50000
|80+
|9
|18
|Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai
|Rs. 9,50000
|90+
|10
|20
|SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai
|Rs. 14,04000
|94+
|11
|22
|Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|Rs. 11,82300
|85+
|12
|27
|International Management Institute, New Delhi
|Rs. 11,30000
|90+
|13
|29
|National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
|Rs. 17,50000
|95+
|14
|30
|Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneshwar
|Rs. 6,00000
|80+
|15
|32
|Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad
|Rs. 6,00000
|80+
|16
|33
|T. A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal
|Rs. 10,45000
|85+
|17
|35
|Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi
|Rs. 20,50000
|98+
|18
|36
|Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai
|Rs. 9,00000
|80+
|19
|38
|Fore School of Management, New Delhi
|Rs. 10,10000
|85+
|20
|39
|Banaras Hindu University
|Rs. 7,03000
|85
|21
|40
|Nirma University
|Rs. 7,77000
|80+
|22
|41
|Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad
|Rs. 11,00000
|90+
|23
|42
|Alliance University, Bengaluru
|Rs. 10,14000
|80
|24
|44
|Xavier University, Bhubaneshwar
|Rs. 12,70000
|90
|25
|45
|International Management Institute Kolkata
|Rs. 7,47000
|65+
|26
|46
|Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore
|Rs. 4,00000
|70-75
|27
|47
|Institute for Financial Management and Research, Andhra Pradesh
|Rs. 7,70000
|80
|28
|50
|Goa Institute of Management, Goa
|Rs. 10,00000
|85-95
|29
|51
|Institute of Rural Management, Anand
|Rs. 10,00000
|80
|30
|54
|K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research, Mumbai
|Rs. 9,00000
|80+
Note- College listed as per their NIRF rankings.
Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT 2019 Discussion
NIRF Ranking Parameters
- Teaching, Learning & Resources
- Research and Professional Practice
- Graduation Outcomes
- Outreach and Inclusivity
- Perception