Top MBA Colleges accepting CAT 2019 Score other than IIMs

Every aspirant when starts his/her journey towards pursuing MBA he/she dreams of graduating from the best of the best colleges-the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs). In recent years, the trend has inclined towards an MBA degree or diploma. Naturally, the craze of getting into IIMs has also increased over the past few years.

Every candidate appearing for the Common Admission Test (CAT) wishes of studying in an IIM. Does this mean that other MBA colleges do not hold any value?

No, that is not the case. Students studying in other premier non-IIM colleges are just as talented as their IIM counterparts. The average salary of students of top MBA colleges like FMS Delhi, SPJIMR are much higher than IIM Lucknow and Kanpur.

Find out the top non-IIM colleges accepting CAT 2019 scores and where do they stand in the NIRF 2019 rankings.

Why choose top non-IIM over a new IIM?

Quality over IIM tag – Colleges like FMS, SPJIMR are, without any comparison, better than all IIMs except for the A, B and C. If you have to invest your money in an MBA programme, always choose quality over the other IIM tags.

– Colleges like FMS, SPJIMR are, without any comparison, better than all IIMs except for the A, B and C. If you have to invest your money in an MBA programme, always choose quality over the other IIM tags. Placement Opportunities – If you have offers from many top colleges (including new generation IIMs and non-IIMs), read the placement report of the previous year. It will help you to analyse which college has a bigger network.

– If you have offers from many top colleges (including new generation IIMs and non-IIMs), read the placement report of the previous year. It will help you to analyse which college has a bigger network. ROI– The FMS Delhi provides the best ROI of all MBA colleges if you compare the joining fees with the median salary of placed students. There are many more colleges like IIT KGP, IIT Bombay, etc that have excellent ROI.

Top 30 Non-IIM Colleges as per NIRF 2019 Rankings

The following colleges are ranked as the top management institutes based on several parameters by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). All the following colleges accept CAT score percentile to shortlist applicants for the next stages.

Check the median salary of the graduates of each top MBA college along with their NIRF ranking and approx CAT cut-off.

S.No NIRF Ranking 2019 Name of the Institute Median Salary of Placed Graduates (2017-18) Academic Year Approx CAT Cut-off Percentile 1 6 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, West Bengal Rs. 14,76000 90+ 2 9 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Rs. 16,54000 95+ 3 10 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Rs. 17,00000 90+ 4 11 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Rs. 10,00000 90+ 5 12 Management Development Institute Rs. 18,30000 94+ 6 15 Indian Institute of Technology Madras Rs 12,00000 95+ 7 16 S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai Rs. 21,25000 92+ 8 17 National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu Rs. 6,50000 80+ 9 18 Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai Rs. 9,50000 90+ 10 20 SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai Rs. 14,04000 94+ 11 22 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Rs. 11,82300 85+ 12 27 International Management Institute, New Delhi Rs. 11,30000 90+ 13 29 National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai Rs. 17,50000 95+ 14 30 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneshwar Rs. 6,00000 80+ 15 32 Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad Rs. 6,00000 80+ 16 33 T. A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal Rs. 10,45000 85+ 17 35 Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi Rs. 20,50000 98+ 18 36 Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai Rs. 9,00000 80+ 19 38 Fore School of Management, New Delhi Rs. 10,10000 85+ 20 39 Banaras Hindu University Rs. 7,03000 85 21 40 Nirma University Rs. 7,77000 80+ 22 41 Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad Rs. 11,00000 90+ 23 42 Alliance University, Bengaluru Rs. 10,14000 80 24 44 Xavier University, Bhubaneshwar Rs. 12,70000 90 25 45 International Management Institute Kolkata Rs. 7,47000 65+ 26 46 Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore Rs. 4,00000 70-75 27 47 Institute for Financial Management and Research, Andhra Pradesh Rs. 7,70000 80 28 50 Goa Institute of Management, Goa Rs. 10,00000 85-95 29 51 Institute of Rural Management, Anand Rs. 10,00000 80 30 54 K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research, Mumbai Rs. 9,00000 80+

Note- College listed as per their NIRF rankings.

NIRF Ranking Parameters

Teaching, Learning & Resources

Research and Professional Practice

Graduation Outcomes

Outreach and Inclusivity

Perception

