APSET 2019 Phase II Document Verification (DV) Schedule Released at apset.net.in, Check here for Required Document

Andhra University has released the latest notification and it is about the release of the schedule of the certificate verification of the qualified candidates for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2019 (APSET 2019).

Therefore, the candidates who had qualified the APSET 2019 examination can now go further to the certificate verification round and for this, they need to visit the online website in order to get the more detailed information regarding the document verification.

According to the latest update released by the University, the second phase of the document verification round for all the shortlisted candidates will be held at Visakhapatnam. This will be conducted for the candidates who had cleared the written test conducted in all the centres.

The document verification will take place from 27th January 2020 to 30th January 2020. Therefore, the candidates will have to bring all the documents and certificates for this round in the address given below

ADDRESS: –

Online Admission Centre, Near School of Distance Education, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam- 530003, Phone: 0891-2500176

Centre in-charge: Prof. K. Nageswara Rao, Dept. of Computer Science & Systems Engineering, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, Mobile: 9963847111.

The documents required at the venue during the document verification round are given below:

SSC or equivalent certificate for the proof of date of birth

Pass Certificate for Post Graduation- Provisional or Original.

Address slips

PG marks statement of all semesters

Proforma for certificate verification

Case certificate or EWS certificate

PWD certificate, if applicable

Passport size photograph

APSET Document verification schedule

DATE TIME SUBJECT 27th January 2020 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM 01-Anthropology 02-History 03-Chemical-Sciences 04-Commerce 05-Computer-Science-&-Applications 28th January 2020 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM 06-Economics 07-Education 08-English 09-Earth,-Atmospheric,-Ocean-&-Planetary Science 10-Environmental-Science 11-Geography 12-Hindi 13-Journalism-And-Mass-Comm. 14-Law 29th January 2020 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM 15-Life-Sciences 16-Library-And-Information-Science 17-Management 18-Mathematical-Sciences 19-Physical-Sciences 30th January 2020 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM 20-Physical-Education 21-Philosophy22-Political-Science 23-Psychology 24-Public-Administration 25-Sanskrit 26-Sociology 27-Social-Work 28-Telugu 29-Urdu 30-Visual-Arts

QUALIFYING MARKS

The qualifying marks for the General candidates is 40 %

The qualifying marks for the reserved categories is 35 %

FAQs:-

Question: When is the APSET 2019 Phase II Document verification scheduled?

Answer: The APSET 2019 Phase II Document verification is scheduled from 27th January to 30th January 2020

Question: What is the venue for the APSET 2019 Phase II Document verification?

Answer: The candidates will have to reach this venue for the Document verification round:- Online Admission Centre, Near School of Distance Education, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam- 530003, Phone: 0891-2500176

Question: What is the qualifying marks for APSET 2019?

Answer: For the General candidates, the qualifying marks is 40%

For the candidates belonging to the Reserved categories the qualifying marks is 35%

Question: What is the official website of APSET?

Answer: The official website of APSET is apset.net.in

