APSET 2019 Phase II Document Verification (DV) Schedule Released at apset.net.in, Check here for Required Document
Andhra University has released the latest notification and it is about the release of the schedule of the certificate verification of the qualified candidates for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2019 (APSET 2019).
Therefore, the candidates who had qualified the APSET 2019 examination can now go further to the certificate verification round and for this, they need to visit the online website in order to get the more detailed information regarding the document verification.
According to the latest update released by the University, the second phase of the document verification round for all the shortlisted candidates will be held at Visakhapatnam. This will be conducted for the candidates who had cleared the written test conducted in all the centres.
The document verification will take place from 27th January 2020 to 30th January 2020. Therefore, the candidates will have to bring all the documents and certificates for this round in the address given below
ADDRESS: –
Online Admission Centre, Near School of Distance Education, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam- 530003, Phone: 0891-2500176
Centre in-charge: Prof. K. Nageswara Rao, Dept. of Computer Science & Systems Engineering, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, Mobile: 9963847111.
The documents required at the venue during the document verification round are given below:
- SSC or equivalent certificate for the proof of date of birth
- Pass Certificate for Post Graduation- Provisional or Original.
- Address slips
- PG marks statement of all semesters
- Proforma for certificate verification
- Case certificate or EWS certificate
- PWD certificate, if applicable
- Passport size photograph
APSET Document verification schedule
|DATE
|TIME
|SUBJECT
|27th January 2020
|10:00 AM to 5:30 PM
|01-Anthropology
02-History
03-Chemical-Sciences
04-Commerce
05-Computer-Science-&-Applications
|28th January 2020
|10:00 AM to 5:30 PM
|06-Economics
07-Education
08-English
09-Earth,-Atmospheric,-Ocean-&-Planetary
Science
10-Environmental-Science
11-Geography
12-Hindi
13-Journalism-And-Mass-Comm.
14-Law
|29th January 2020
|10:00 AM to 5:30 PM
|15-Life-Sciences
16-Library-And-Information-Science
17-Management
18-Mathematical-Sciences
19-Physical-Sciences
|30th January 2020
|10:00 AM to 5:30 PM
|20-Physical-Education
21-Philosophy22-Political-Science
23-Psychology
24-Public-Administration
25-Sanskrit
26-Sociology
27-Social-Work
28-Telugu
29-Urdu
30-Visual-Arts
QUALIFYING MARKS
- The qualifying marks for the General candidates is 40 %
- The qualifying marks for the reserved categories is 35 %
FAQs:-
Question: When is the APSET 2019 Phase II Document verification scheduled?
Answer: The APSET 2019 Phase II Document verification is scheduled from 27th January to 30th January 2020
Question: What is the venue for the APSET 2019 Phase II Document verification?
Answer: The candidates will have to reach this venue for the Document verification round:- Online Admission Centre, Near School of Distance Education, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam- 530003, Phone: 0891-2500176
Question: What is the qualifying marks for APSET 2019?
Answer: For the General candidates, the qualifying marks is 40%
For the candidates belonging to the Reserved categories the qualifying marks is 35%
Question: What is the official website of APSET?
Answer: The official website of APSET is apset.net.in