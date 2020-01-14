HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • APSET 2019 Phase II Document Verification (DV) Schedule Released at apset.net.in, Check here for Required Document

    Posted on by Vasudha

    APSET 2019 Phase II Document Verification (DV) Schedule Released, Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test , Candidates can check official website apset.net.in

    Andhra University has released the latest notification and it is about the release of the schedule of the certificate verification of the qualified candidates for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2019 (APSET 2019).

    Therefore, the candidates who had qualified the APSET 2019 examination can now go further to the certificate verification round and for this, they need to visit the online website in order to get the more detailed information regarding the document verification.

    According to the latest update released by the University, the second phase of the document verification round for all the shortlisted candidates will be held at Visakhapatnam. This will be conducted for the candidates who had cleared the written test conducted in all the centres.

    The document verification will take place from 27th January 2020 to 30th January 2020. Therefore, the candidates will have to bring all the documents and certificates for this round in the address given below

    ADDRESS: –

    Online Admission Centre, Near School of Distance Education, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam- 530003, Phone: 0891-2500176

    Centre in-charge: Prof. K. Nageswara Rao, Dept. of Computer Science & Systems Engineering, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, Mobile: 9963847111.

    The documents required at the venue during the document verification round are given below:

    • SSC or equivalent certificate for the proof of date of birth
    • Pass Certificate for Post Graduation- Provisional or Original.
    • Address slips
    • PG marks statement of all semesters
    • Proforma for certificate verification
    • Case certificate or EWS certificate
    • PWD certificate, if applicable
    • Passport size photograph

    APSET Document verification schedule

    DATE TIME SUBJECT
    27th January 2020 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM 01-Anthropology

    02-History

    03-Chemical-Sciences

    04-Commerce

    05-Computer-Science-&-Applications
    28th January 2020 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM 06-Economics

    07-Education

    08-English

    09-Earth,-Atmospheric,-Ocean-&-Planetary

    Science

    10-Environmental-Science

    11-Geography

    12-Hindi

    13-Journalism-And-Mass-Comm.

    14-Law
    29th January 2020 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM 15-Life-Sciences

    16-Library-And-Information-Science

    17-Management

    18-Mathematical-Sciences

    19-Physical-Sciences
    30th January 2020 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM 20-Physical-Education

    21-Philosophy22-Political-Science

    23-Psychology

    24-Public-Administration

    25-Sanskrit

    26-Sociology

    27-Social-Work

    28-Telugu

    29-Urdu

    30-Visual-Arts

    QUALIFYING MARKS

    • The qualifying marks for the General candidates is 40 %
    • The qualifying marks for the reserved categories is 35 %

    FAQs:-

    Question:  When is the APSET 2019 Phase II Document verification scheduled?

    Answer:  The APSET 2019 Phase II Document verification is scheduled from 27th January to 30th January 2020

    Question:   What is the venue for the APSET 2019 Phase II Document verification?

    Answer:  The candidates will have to reach this venue for the Document verification round:- Online Admission Centre, Near School of Distance Education, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam- 530003, Phone: 0891-2500176

    Question:   What is the qualifying marks for APSET 2019?

    Answer:  For the General candidates, the qualifying marks is 40%

    For the candidates belonging to the Reserved categories the qualifying marks is 35%

    Question:   What is the official website of APSET?

    Answer:  The official website of APSET is apset.net.in

    Read Next

    ESIC Recruitment 2020, Walk-in Interview for 89 Senior Resident & Specialist Posts Scheduled on 16th and 17th January
    The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has published the latest notification regarding the recruitment process of the Senior Resident & Specialist Posts. Therefore, the interested candidates can appear for the walk-in interview that is scheduled on 6th January, 16th January and 17th January 2020. VACANCY DETAILS In the latest ESIC recruitment process, there are a
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Kerala SET Syllabus 2020, Check here for Exam Pattern for Paper I and II
    Kerala SET Syllabus 2020, Check here for Exam Pattern for Paper I and II. Candidates can check official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    APSET 2019 Phase II Document Verification (DV) Schedule Released at apset.net.in, Check here for Required Document
    APSET 2019 Phase II Document Verification (DV) Schedule Released, Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test , Candidates can check official website apset.net.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2020: Apply for 11 Planning Officer and other Posts at chandigarh.gov.in, Steps How to Apply
    Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2020, Chandigarh Administration released notification for 11 Planning Officer and other Posts. Candidates can check official website chandigarh.gov.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours
    NIT Agartala Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for Project Fellow and Field Investigator Post on 15th January, Check here Eligibility Criteria
    NIT Agartala Recruitment 2020, National Institute of Technology, Agartala announced Walk in Interview for Project Fellow and Field Investigator Post on 15th January. Candidates can check official website www.nita.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours