Kerala SET Syllabus 2020, Check here for Exam Pattern for Paper I and II

Kerala SET 2020 is one of the most important examinations for the candidates who are interested in teaching jobs with government schools in the state of Kerala. Every year, Kerala SET is conducted for selection of the most suitable candidates for the vacancies available for the post of teachers.

There is an extremely important piece of information for all the candidates who have registered for the Kerala SET 2020. As the registrations for the Kerala SET 2020 have now closed, it is time for the candidates to start preparing for the upcoming examination for the Kerala SET 2020.

One of the most important aspects of any preparation plan is to have a proper understanding of the examination format and syllabus. The same applies to Kerala SET 2020.

The syllabus for Kerala SET 2020 has been released by LBS Centre for Science and Technology. As per the syllabus, the Kerala SET 2020 will comprise of two papers, i.e. Paper -1 and Paper-2. Following are the important details about the syllabus for Kerala SET 2020.

Kerala SET 2020 Paper – 1

The Kerala SET 2020 Paper 1 will comprise of questions based on general knowledge and teaching aptitude of the candidates. This paper will be common for all candidates.

It will be a written exam which will be objective in nature.

The exam will comprise of 120 questions of 1 mark each.

The total duration of the exam will be 120

The exam will comprise of 2 sections with each part comprising of 60 questions.

There is no negative marking.

Kerala SET 2020 Paper – 2

It will be a written exam which will be objective in nature.

The exam will comprise of 120 questions with 80 questions from mathematics and statistics.

The total duration of the exam will be 120

Every correct answer will be awarded 1 mark. For maths and statistics, every correct answer will be awarded 1.5 marks.

There is no negative marking.

Kerala SET 2020 Paper – 2 will comprise of questions based on the specialisation of the candidate at the postgraduate level. It will comprise of questions from the following subjects: –

Chemistry Urdu Commerce Philosophy Social Work Physics English Political Science French Psychology Statistics Sanskrit Geography German General paper -I Sociology Hindi Music History Syriac Home Science Russian Journalism Zoology Latin Biotechnology Geology Economics Biotechnology