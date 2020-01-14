HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • Kerala SET Syllabus 2020, Check here for Exam Pattern for Paper I and II

    Posted on by Vasudha

    Kerala SET Syllabus 2020, Check here for Exam Pattern for Paper I and II. Candidates can check official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

    Kerala SET 2020 is one of the most important examinations for the candidates who are interested in teaching jobs with government schools in the state of Kerala. Every year, Kerala SET is conducted for selection of the most suitable candidates for the vacancies available for the post of teachers.

    There is an extremely important piece of information for all the candidates who have registered for the Kerala SET 2020. As the registrations for the Kerala SET 2020 have now closed, it is time for the candidates to start preparing for the upcoming examination for the Kerala SET 2020.

    One of the most important aspects of any preparation plan is to have a proper understanding of the examination format and syllabus. The same applies to Kerala SET 2020.

    The syllabus for Kerala SET 2020 has been released by LBS Centre for Science and Technology. As per the syllabus, the Kerala SET 2020 will comprise of two papers, i.e. Paper -1 and Paper-2. Following are the important details about the syllabus for Kerala SET 2020.

    Kerala SET 2020 Paper – 1

    The Kerala SET 2020 Paper 1 will comprise of questions based on general knowledge and teaching aptitude of the candidates. This paper will be common for all candidates.

    • It will be a written exam which will be objective in nature.
    • The exam will comprise of 120 questions of 1 mark each.
    • The total duration of the exam will be 120
    • The exam will comprise of 2 sections with each part comprising of 60 questions.
    • There is no negative marking.

    Kerala SET 2020 Paper – 2

    • It will be a written exam which will be objective in nature.
    • The exam will comprise of 120 questions with 80 questions from mathematics and statistics.
    • The total duration of the exam will be 120
    • Every correct answer will be awarded 1 mark. For maths and statistics, every correct answer will be awarded 1.5 marks.
    • There is no negative marking.

    Kerala SET 2020 Paper – 2 will comprise of questions based on the specialisation of the candidate at the postgraduate level. It will comprise of questions from the following subjects: –

    Chemistry Urdu
    Commerce Philosophy
    Social Work Physics
    English Political Science
    French Psychology
    Statistics Sanskrit
    Geography German
    General paper -I Sociology
    Hindi Music
    History Syriac
    Home Science Russian
    Journalism Zoology
    Latin Biotechnology
    Geology Economics
    Biotechnology

    Read Next

    ESIC Recruitment 2020, Walk-in Interview for 89 Senior Resident & Specialist Posts Scheduled on 16th and 17th January
    The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has published the latest notification regarding the recruitment process of the Senior Resident & Specialist Posts. Therefore, the interested candidates can appear for the walk-in interview that is scheduled on 6th January, 16th January and 17th January 2020. VACANCY DETAILS In the latest ESIC recruitment process, there are a
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Kerala SET Syllabus 2020, Check here for Exam Pattern for Paper I and II
    Kerala SET Syllabus 2020, Check here for Exam Pattern for Paper I and II. Candidates can check official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    APSET 2019 Phase II Document Verification (DV) Schedule Released at apset.net.in, Check here for Required Document
    APSET 2019 Phase II Document Verification (DV) Schedule Released, Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test , Candidates can check official website apset.net.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2020: Apply for 11 Planning Officer and other Posts at chandigarh.gov.in, Steps How to Apply
    Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2020, Chandigarh Administration released notification for 11 Planning Officer and other Posts. Candidates can check official website chandigarh.gov.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours
    NIT Agartala Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for Project Fellow and Field Investigator Post on 15th January, Check here Eligibility Criteria
    NIT Agartala Recruitment 2020, National Institute of Technology, Agartala announced Walk in Interview for Project Fellow and Field Investigator Post on 15th January. Candidates can check official website www.nita.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours