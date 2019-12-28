Top 9 Teaching Jobs and Exams (UGC NET, CTET, UPTET) Eligibility Test for Teacher Posts, Check here for more Details

Every year there are a number of examinations that takes place in order to test the eligibility of the teachers in schools and colleges. Given below are some of the teaching jobs along with the eligibility tests for the candidates who are interested in a teaching profession.

NTA UGC NET

NET is a national level examination which takes place twice in a year in order to test the eligibility of teachers for both Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). With the launch of NTA, there have been some changes in the examination like the examination fee have been increased and the syllabus has been updated for all the subjects.

CTET

The Central Teaching Eligibility Test (CTET) is a national level examination which takes place in order to test the eligibility of teachers for the Primary and Upper Primary levels. It takes place twice in a year and gives a chance to the interested candidates to come forward and apply for various teaching jobs. This year the examination took place on 8th December 2019 and the results have been declared on 27th December 2019

UPTET

The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test is an examination which is conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) every year in order to recruit Assistant Teacher. This year the exam was supposed to be held on 22nd December 2019, but it is postponed, and the UP Board will soon release a new notification about the examination

NVS Recruitment

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment takes place every year in order to recruit teachers for the Jawahar Navodyaya Vidyalayas. There are a total of 2370 vacancies, and the examination was held from 16 September 2019 to 20 September 2019. The results are already out, and the candidates can get information from the official website

Army Public School Teacher Recruitment

For candidates who are seeking for a teaching job in a Government school, this recruitment process is a good chance for them. This year there were 8000 vacancies for the posts of PGT/TGT/PRT

ASSAM TET

This examination is conducted by the Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan for the lower and Upper Primary level teachers.

Maharashtra TET

This examination is conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) for checking the eligibility of teachers for the Maharashtra schools. The examination will take place on 19th January 2020

PSTET

This examination is conducted by The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) for candidates who want to pursue a career in teaching in the Punjab Schools. The examination is scheduled on 5th of January 2020

HTET

This examination is conducted by the School Education of Haryana (BSEH). The examination is already over and the results are expected in January 2020.

