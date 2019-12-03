Sainik School Manipuri Recruitment 2019: Apply for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts, Check detail Notification here

Job notification – the Sainik School has invited applicants for the post teaching and non-teaching staff. Interested candidates can apply to the Sainik school Manipuri (Uttar Pradesh) for these posts before 19th December 2019. Hurry.

Please note –

There will be no travelling allowances provided at all.

Dearness allowance will be provided for attending the selection basis.

The school administration reserves the right to cancel any vacancy in case of discrepancy or other administrative reasons.

The school is by any means not responsible for postal or courier delay.

Only Indian citizens can apply.

Eligibility criterion for the teaching and non-teaching posts are mentioned below –

For all the details including age limit, qualification details, you can refer to the official website www.manipuri.nic.in . If you do not fulfil the eligibility criterion do not fill the form. If you do, you just need to click on the desired post and the details will be given.

The link to the official website of the Sainik school Manipuri is provided below –

Official link to the website

How to apply –

Visit the official website provided above genera

Apply through the prescribed format by the 19th of December 2019.

Vacancy details as given below –

There are a total number of 07 posts available

Assistant master. Subject – English – 1 post

Assistant master. Subject – science. – 1 post

Nursing assistant – 1 post

Electrician – 1 post

Driver ward boy – 1 post

Matron – only females. 1 post

Please note – only 1 vacancy is available for each post.

Important date to remember –

The last date to submit the application is on the 19th of December 2019.

Any applications that are submitted after this date shall not be considered. The official link closes on the 19th.

General instructions to keep in mind –

While filling the application form, remember that you have s secured internet connection. Enter original information, if any discrepancy is found, the candidate’s application will be rejected on the spot. Keep your qualification documents scanned and ready for uploading. Check the proper size if the image and photos that you upload. It should be most probably in jpeg. Format. Before you submit the application form, re-read it once and check for any errors. Please read the eligibility criterion before applying for the desired post. There is only one vacancy available for every post. It is better to fill the form prior to the 19th, to avoid any last-minute hassles. Keep yourself updated with the latest announcements or news that will be released on the official website of the Sainik School. Keep checking it once in a while to avoid any problems.

