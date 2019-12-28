UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2019-20 Released on upsssc.gov.in, Date of the Exam is 4th Jan

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2019-20

The admit card of written test for the post of Junior Assistant exam has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of UPSSSC.

The UPSSSC Junior Assistant Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 04 January 2020 (Saturday). The date has been decided after the postponement as it was earlier decided to be held on 24th December 2019.

Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below in this article.

Exam Pattern:

There will be 130 objective type questions on Hindi Knowledge and Written Ability (30 marks), General Intelligence (15 marks) and General Knowledge (20 marks).

The duration of the UPSSSC exam will be 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Each wrong answer will lead to the reduction of 1/4 marks.

Candidates qualifying the written exam will be called for Steno Skill Test of 24 marks.

The UPSSSC official website to get more details on the UPSSSC Junior Assistant 2019 exam and download the admit card released is www.upsssc.gov.in .

Steps to Download UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2019-20?

Visit the official UPSSSC website as mentioned above.

Go to the link “Click here to Download your Written Exam Admit Card for the Post of Junior Assistant Under the Advt.-04-Exam/2019” present on the homepage.

Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth and Verification Code to login into the account.

Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link.

Take a print of the UPSSSC admit card for future use.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card Download Link.

The recruitment exam is being held by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) for the recruitment of 1186 Junior Assistant Posts vacancies in Various Department of Uttar Pradesh.

