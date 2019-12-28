HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2019-20 Released on upsssc.gov.in, Date of the Exam is 4th Jan

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2019-20: Candidates can download the UPSSSC admit card released on the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

    UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2019-20
    UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2019-20

    The admit card of written test for the post of Junior Assistant exam has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of UPSSSC.

    The UPSSSC Junior Assistant Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 04 January 2020 (Saturday). The date has been decided after the postponement as it was earlier decided to be held on 24th December 2019.

    Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below in this article.

    Exam Pattern:

    • There will be 130 objective type questions on Hindi Knowledge and Written Ability (30 marks), General Intelligence (15 marks) and General Knowledge (20 marks).
    • The duration of the UPSSSC exam will be 1 hour and 30 minutes.
    • Each wrong answer will lead to the reduction of 1/4 marks.
    • Candidates qualifying the written exam will be called for Steno Skill Test of 24 marks.

    The UPSSSC official website to get more details on the UPSSSC Junior Assistant 2019 exam and download the admit card released is www.upsssc.gov.in .

    Steps to Download UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2019-20?

    • Visit the official UPSSSC website as mentioned above.
    • Go to the link “Click here to Download your Written Exam Admit Card for the Post of Junior Assistant Under the Advt.-04-Exam/2019” present on the homepage.
    • Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth and Verification Code to login into the account.
    • Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link.
    • Take a print of the UPSSSC admit card for future use.

    The direct link to download the admit card is here, UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card Download Link.

    The recruitment exam is being held by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) for the recruitment of 1186 Junior Assistant Posts vacancies in Various Department of Uttar Pradesh.

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Services Recruitment 2019

    Also read, UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2019.

    Read Next

    GPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 1466 Vacancies before 10 January, Get Details @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
    GPSC Recruitment 2020: Candidates can Apply for 1466 Vacancies for Various Posts before 10 January, Check More Details @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 48 minutes
    HCL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 100 Trade Apprentice Posts @hindustancopper.com, Check How to Apply
    HCL RECRUITMENT 2020, Hindustan Copper Limited released notification for 100 Trade Apprentice Posts. Candidates can check official website hindustancopper.com
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 54 minutes
    NIT Agartala Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 58 Faculty Positions in Various Departments @hr.nita.ac.in
    NIT Agartala Recruitment 2020, National Institute of Technology Agartala released notification for 58 Faculty Positions in Various Departments. Candidates can apply online from official website hr.nita.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    PNB Recruitment 2020: Apply for 12 Manager (Security) Posts before 13 January @pnbindia.in
    PNB Recruitment 2020, Punjab National Bank released notification for 12 Manager (Security) Posts before 13 January. Candidates can check official website pnbindia.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    Preventing Dropout Rate of Girl Students, Bihar Government Prompts to set up a Forum, 'Kishori Manch'
    Increasing dropout rate of girl students prompts the state government to set up a forum for motivating the students.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 2 hours