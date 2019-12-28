Maharashtra SET 2020 Application Process Starts from 1 January @setexam.unipune.ac.in, Check Important Dates

As per the guidelines specified by UGC, the University of Pune has been nominated as the state agency this year for conducting the State Eligibility Test, i.e. Maharashtra SET 2020.

As every year hundreds of thousands of candidates aspiring for government jobs appear for the SET, there is generally a lot of excitement related to the information and notifications pertaining to the SET. This year also, all the candidates who are aspiring to appear for Maharashtra SET 2020 have been waiting for announcements related to the examination dates.

Finally, there is now an extremely important piece of an update for the candidates. As per the latest notification published on the official website of Maharashtra SET 2020 i.e. setexam.unipune.ac.in the 36th version of the SET i.e. Maharashtra SET 2020 will be conducted on 28th June 2020.

Important dates for Maharashtra SET 2020

S. No. Event Date 1 The online application process starts 1st January 2020 2 The online application process ends 21st January 2020 3 Last date for payment of application fee 21st January 2020 4 Last date for correction in the application form 29th January 2020 5 Admit card released on the website 18th June 2020 6 The date for Maharashtra SET 2020 28th June 2020

As per the notification, the Maharashtra SET 2020 exam will be conducted across 15 centres in the state. The online application forms for Maharashtra SET 2020 will be available from 1st January 2020, 11.00 AM onwards on the official website of Maharashtra SET 2020.

The registration process will close by 21st January 2020 , 6.00 PM. Therefore, all the candidates should log-on to the official website and complete their registration for Maharashtra SET 2020 as soon as it starts online.

Important Information for Maharashtra SET 2020

The application fee for Maharashtra SET 2020 is Rs. 800 if the candidates belong to the open category.

The application fee for Maharashtra SET 2020 is Rs. 650 if the candidates belong to other categories.

The application fee must be paid online, and a printout of the receipt must be retained.

Candidates must refer only to the official website of Maharashtra SET 2020 for any information or updates that they require.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When will the registration process start for Maharashtra SET 2020?

Answer: The online registrations will start on 1st January 2020.

Question: When will the exam for Maharashtra SET 2020 take place?

Answer: The exam will be conducted on 28th June 2020.

Question: Which is the official website to register for Maharashtra SET 2020?

Answer: The official website of Maharashtra SET 2020 is setexam.unipune.ac.in.

Question: What is the application fee for Maharashtra SET 2020?

Answer: The application fee for Maharashtra SET 2020 is Rs. 800 if the candidates belong to the open category and Rs. 650 if the candidates belong to other categories.

Maharashtra SET 2020 Application Process Starts from 1 January @setexam.unipune.ac.in, Check Important Dates was last modified:

