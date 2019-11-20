CTET Exam Pattern and Questions expected for CTET/UPTET/MAHATET/PSTET

CTET Exam Pattern

The teacher’s eligibility test is a competitive exam which was always considered difficult to clear. Some detailed planning and preparation is required to clear the Teachers Eligibility Test. Apart from studying hard, the candidates should have the practice of writing the exam to deliver a good performance in the exam. Practicing to write the exam will also help the candidates to manage the time during the actual teacher’s eligibility test.

The mock exam is available for many teacher’s eligibility test like:

Maharashtra teacher’s eligibility test 2019

Bihar State Teachers Eligibility Test 2019

Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test

Tamil Nadu teachers eligibility test 2019

Central Teachers Eligibility Test 2019.

The mock exams are available in many links online where the candidates can take up as many tests as they want and practice for the main examination on December 8, 2019.

Exam Pattern:

The examination will be divided into 2 parts, Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates who wants to teach classes 1 to 5 has to appear for the paper 1 examination. The candidates who wants to teach classes 6 to 8 has to appear for the paper 2 exam.

Paper 1 examination will be for 150 marks and the exam will be based on 5 subjects. Each subject will be for 30 marks each.

The subjects are:

CDP

Language 1 and 2

Mathematics

Environmental Science

Paper 2 will be for 150 marks.

The 5 subjects in Paper 2 are as follows:

CDP

Language 1 and Language 2

Math / science

Social Studies

