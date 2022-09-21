Top 6 Reasons to Consider 1-year PGP – Business Leadership Programme at IIM Kozhikode

IIM Kozhikode, founded in 1996 by the Government of India in conjunction with the State Government of Kerala, is rated fourth among the IIMs in the NIRF ranking of the top management schools in India in 2022. Since its inception, the institution has pioneered the development of several management programmes. The programmes have earned a reputation for being among the most intellectually challenging and professionally enriching courses.

The Post Graduate Programme in Business Leadership with around 800 plus teaching hours combines academic rigour and focuses on sharpening the critical aspects of leadership and responsible business.

Furthermore, to be eligible for the IIM Kozhikode PGP-BL, young professionals must have at least 50% in their graduation/post-graduation/CA, three years of relevant work experience post-graduation and a GMAT/GRE/CAT score from the previous three years.

The course has been designed to equip students with comprehensive and hands-on subject expertise. PGP-BL Placements at IIM Kozhikode operate on a rolling basis, offering students adequate time and opportunity to apply for different options.

1. Developing a Knowledge Base for Leadership: The course structure allows students to build on a foundational knowledge of various business aspects through core courses. It also enables them to choose from electives to shape their learning according to personal preferences. This is pertinent in the development of leadership skills as managers need to not only have a general awareness of business functioning but also have area-specific expertise. Thus, the programme equips future leaders with practical managerial skills and specific domain knowledge.

2. Excellent Placement Opportunities: In the previous year, the IIM Kozhikode PGP-BL programme has seen participation from 52 reputed recruiters. The second graduating batch saw students receive 69.30 LPA as the highest CTC, while the average CTC was ₹29.06 LPA and median₹25 LPA. Great placement opportunities are facilitated with the support of our Alumni, good relationship with organisations and an active placementcommittee.



3. Focus on Reflective and Experiential Learning: Students can receive practical guidance in navigating the corporate world through interactions with distinguished faculty and eminent leaders. The programme’s objective is also to train students in the ethics and responsibilities necessary for good business practices. With a strong focus on practice and research, IIM Kozhikode’s PGP-BL Programme also incorporates a module on holistic living to enable students to develop the critical skills to question and also to reflect on established norms.

4. Diverse Learning Options: Students can find their niche outside the classroom by engaging in Student-Driven Circles, including Professional Development Circles and Extra-Curricular Development Circles. Participation in peer groups like this encourages students to take the initiative in developing projects and also contributes to their overall growth as individuals.

5. Access to a Strong Alumni Network: Through the Students Alumni Cell (SAC), IIM Kozhikode facilitates interaction between accomplished alums and current students. Thereby making guidance for future career growth accessible for students while encouraging alums to build on this sense of community.

6. Capstone Module: The final term has course that comprehends the learnings from all the previous terms and focuses on its application. This term also includes a capstone module that has a structured orientation to the key attributes of ethical and responsible business.

Why Opt for IIM Kozhikode’s 1-year PGP – Business Leadership Programme

IIM Kozhikode’s PGP-BL

The one-year post-graduate programme in business leadership encourages its students to learn critical thinking, business skills and leadership values through a holistic pedagogy that includes global exposure, rigorous academic learning and experiential endeavours.

The course aims to offer industries versatile, adaptable, sensitive and knowledgeable managers who are quick on their feet with sustainable solutions. Thus, through this programme, IIM K aims to shape future leaders by building their domain knowledge foundations and values propounded by Globalizing Indian Thought. The focus is on personalised learning and reflection. The objective is to encourage holistic development of young professionals with experience.

The PGP-BL aims to provide ‘industry-ready’’, well-rounded managers with strong leadership potential – capable, confident, multi-dimensional, empathetic, mindful and values-centric future leaders who can hit the ground running on day one.

Why IIM Kozhikode?

IIM Kozhikode, provides its students with the best of academic, extracurricular and infrastructural facilities.



IIM K boasts of distinguished and highly-qualified faculty, dedicated to shaping leaders for tomorrow.

The institute, spread over 112.5 acres of land, has hosted various national and international academic conferences, allowing students access to diverse worldviews.

Known as ‘God’s Own Campus’ has the most beautiful campus which provides the most exemplary learning experiences. the amenities that are provided are best in class, like Wi-Fi connectivity, air-conditioned classrooms, IT facilities and more.

The IIMK PGP-BL curriculum design includes a dedicated 2-week global immersion module at a premier international business school. This is aimed at providing participants a definitive international experience that involves both academic instruction as well as experiential and cross-cultural learnings, including visits and interactions with relevant local businesses.

The good placements record is also one of the top reasons to pursue a PGP-BL from IIM Kozhikode:

