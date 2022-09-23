New Programs For Armed Forces From IIM Jammu On The Unveil

22nd Sept 2022 Jammu: A delegation led by Major General Sharad Kapur YSM, SM, The Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), Dept. of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India, along with Col G.P. Singh, Director, North Zone, Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), Dept. of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India called on Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu for a fruitful discussion at IIM Jammu Canal Road Campus with regards to launching various programs for defence personnel.

The delegation at IIM Jammu consisted of Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean Academics, Dr. Pankaj. K. Agarwal, Chairperson Executive Education, Dr. Nitin Upadhyay, Chairperson MBA, Dr. Mahesh Gadekar, Chairperson Executive MBA, and Cmdr Kesavan Baskkaran (R), Chief Administrative Officer, IIM Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. B.S. Sahay reiterated IIM Jammu’s firm commitment to play a significant role in the professional educational needs of the men in uniform. Adding further, he stated that combined with the disciplined life in the armed forces, the new planned programs at IIM Jammu are sure to shape them into top-notch corporate managers.

On occasion, Major General Sharad Kapur said that many key areas of collaboration were part of the meaningful discussion, and he hoped that very soon, the programs would be rolled out.

From the very beginning, IIM Jammu has set high standards for outstanding value-based quality education, high-quality research, executive education, consultancy, and strong corporate as well as international linkages. IIM Jammu encourages contemporary research concentrating on regional, national, and global issues.

Glimpses from the Discussion of IIM Jammu and The Directorate General Resettlement (DGR)-22nd Sept 2022

