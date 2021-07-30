8 Reasons Why You Should Consider Pursuing PGDM @ ODM Business School

Choosing your ideal MBA college may be a difficult task. Given the number of new institutions joining the sector and producing strong placement figures, as well as the number of specializations entering the picture, the decision may frequently put a person in a pickle. However, one should always look at the final objective of any college since that is the vision the faculty has and will downscale to their pupils. The long-term aims of the colleges/institutions and the ideals they stand for are frequently decisive factors.

Here are 8 reasons why one should study PGDM at ODM Business School:

First and foremost, the reason lies in the college’s value proposition. The college is aligned with a contemporary approach and progressive thinking towards all aspects of learning. Be it curriculum design, course delivery, evaluation process, industry exposure, or even the value addition in the courses taught; this approach finds its grassroots in all sectors. With a distinctive and well-designed learning architecture, the batch size is also much smaller than other colleges, making sure that every student is looked after in the best manner possible. ODM college always focuses on quality as opposed to quantity. There is always sufficient industry exposure given to all students. At the same time, there is an exclusive arrangement made to develop communication and soft skills supporting the healthy and all-around development of the students. There is also attention paid to student counselling with a dedicated approach towards the placement cell. ODM Business School heavily focuses on learning outside the classroom, an integral part of developing students for the future. Some of the companies which are actively recruiting from ODM are Wipro, Mahindra, HCL, etc. Great International Exposure is provided to all the students so that they are aware of all the world markets. The conventional approach and modern-day learning are not the correct matches. Thus, understanding it, we have implemented learning beyond classroom methodology into our existing education environment. The learning ‘Beyond Classroom’ at ODM Business School consists of various activities and events that encourage students to develop critical thinking, problem-solving skills, organizing skills, and decision-making skills. It helps students to increase confidence and self-esteem. ‘Beyond the Classroom’ contributes significantly to raising standards and improving students’ personal, social, and emotional development. The Institute offers an extensive range of co-curricular activities to explore and nurture their interests, creative talents, and managerial instincts. Several student-led clubs organize different types of activities and events, viz.

Marketing Club

HR Club

Finance Club

Cultural Club

Movie Club

Photography Club

Quiz Club

Music Club

Apart from the club-related activities, the students participate in institutional events, seminars, workshops, ceremonial functions, and social activities like Blood Donation Camp, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Traffic Awareness, Go Green Campaign, etc.

Mentoring is an integral part of the learning process at OBS. Mentoring helps students enhance their performance and development on the personal and professional front. As a role model/guide/coach, the mentor facilitates the right path for a student in career building. The distinct feature of mentoring at OBS is the inclusion of alumni and corporate guides and faculty trainers.

Some of the mentoring programs aim towards:

To provide students with the required information, support, and encouragement needed to be successful.

To foster a rewarding learning environment between mentors and students.

To promote knowledge about campus services.

To help achieve career and educational goals.

With OBS and its on-demand business management courses, students are guaranteed to receive an all-around learning architecture that houses career development, mentoring, counselling, placement, and every other required accommodation. Here, students will be challenged to reach their true potential, find support to shape their careers, discover lifelong mentors, and open doors to possibilities beyond their dreams.

The learning architecture is as follows-

Classroom Lectures

Case Study Discussion

Business Simulations

Classroom Presentations

Live Projects

Summer Internship

Corporate Talks

Alumni Talks

Apart from high-end academic help, the college infrastructure is also one of the best, with an all WIFI campus and residential facilities for both men and women.

These points clarify that ODM is an excellent option for any student who wants to pursue PGDM.

Some of the student testimonials are as follows:

As one of the top B-schools in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Astral Institute of Management has shaped me from day one to face the corporate world. The environment in the placement cell has taught me to be innovative and meticulous in my approach to any strategic goals set for a professional. Whether the work scope is within the domain of expertise or not, a proper approach can solve all the issues at hand. It’s because of the knowledge I gained in AIMS. It was the support of my teachers/ mentors which motivated me to THINK BIG & GET BIG. Thank you, Astral Institute of Management, for bringing a positive attitude to facing challenges.

Soumya Ranjan Rai

(Batch 2017-19), Personal shopper, Shoppers Stop

Astral has the most innovative methodology for building the careers of its students. From its inception, the team has had a clear mindset to give industries market-ready candidates while crafting and delivering a 21st century-ready connected education platform to all its students as one of the top B-schools for MBA/PGDM courses in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. My journey of 2 years (2011-2013) has built up the confidence to explore the competitive market with a new paradigm. I wish all my good wishes to the upcoming batches to focus on their aspirations aligning with the institution’s vision.

Arijit Banerjee

(Batch 2011-13), Senior HR Manager, Capgemini

Thus, it is said that ODM Business School is an excellent option for any student trying to focus on holistic development instead of just academic advancement.

