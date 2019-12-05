TNPSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for 18 Archaeological Officer Posts on tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Recruitment 2019

The recruitment notification has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). The commission has invited applications for the Archaeological Officer in Archaeology Department posts.

Candidates who are interested and are eligible can apply for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Recruitment 2019 in the prescribed format on or before 27th December 2019.

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Dates The notification released on 28th November 2019 The last date to submit the application 27th December 2019 The payment of Examination Fee through Bank (SBI or HDFC Bank) can be done by 30th December 2019 Written Examination Paper-I 20th February 2020 Written Examination Paper-II 29th February 2020

The official website to get all the details regarding the TNPSC recruitment is http://www.tnpsc.gov.in/ .

Vacancy Details:

Archaeological Officer in Archaeology Department: 18 Vacant Positions

Age Limit:

The age of the candidates applying for the post must not be less than 18 years or more than 30 years.

Educational Qualification:

Must possess M.A. Degree in Archaeology and Ancient History or in Archaeology (OR)

Must possess M.A. Degree in History or Indian History or in Tamil awarded by any of the University recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC)

Candidates also need to have a Post Graduate Diploma in Epigraphy and Archaeology awarded by the institute of Department of Archaeology/Epigraphy/Government of Tamil Nadu or Post Graduate Diploma in Archaeology awarded by the Archaeological Survey of India.

Must have passed Tamil as (01) one of the subjects in Degree level.

Candidates who are interested can apply for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Recruitment 2019 through the prescribed format on or before 27th December 2019.

Also read, TNPSC Combined Civil Service Group 2 Interview Dates.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uB_ZkVp4Wx4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

TNPSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for 18 Archaeological Officer Posts on tnpsc.gov.in was last modified:

Read More