MICAVaani Event in Shela and Telav Village

In an event that bought smiles to many, MICA’s own community radio station MICAVaani organized a mela for the children of Shela and Telav village nearby to the campus with the theme ‘BACHPAN’. The main purpose of the event was to promote MICAVaani amongst the villagers and to introduce the new shows launched this year that are broadcasted across the villages. MICAVaani launched 6 new shows: Filmy Keeda, English Vinglish, Khel Khel Mein, Ziddi Hain Hum, Mera Ghar-Behtar Ghar, and Sahasi Sejal which will be aired on 90.4 frequency on the radio.

MICAVaani team organized various fun activities like Tail-The-Donkey, Hoopla, Bucket and the coin, etc. along with a Song-on-Demand booth where the kids were given request cards through which they could request songs of their choice. With the mics, the kids got the chance to be RJs themselves for a little while. The children also engaged in a cheerful dialogue with the team.

The event gathered a tremendous response with over 400 people, young and old attending it with great enthusiasm. The mela ended with sweets distribution for the village kids.

Known for spreading social awareness on critical issues like sanitation, education, and hygiene along with interesting themes like inspiration, movies, sports, general knowledge, etc. the content of the shows launched this year is largely community driven, and community participation is highly encouraged. The new shows will be aired from 8-10 PM on 90.4 frequency. Also, people from the villages can contact the MICAVaani team on its number 9016510494, to share their thoughts and views, and to sometimes ask questions.

About MICAVaani

Started in 2005, MICAVaani- the college’s own student run community radio is quite literally the voice of MICA. Apart from the MICA campus it also broadcasts its shows in the villages that are within the 7 km radius of the campus.

MICAVaani’s great endeavour has been to make a distinct impact in the lives of the villages that are close to the college through effective communication. It enjoys immense popularity and listenership across all the age groups in the villages surrounding the college and has been running successfully over the years carrying forward the mission and vision of MICA of improving lives through communication.

