TNPSC Recruitment 2020 Annual Planner Notification Released, Check more details @tnpsc.gov.in

It is a well-known fact that the Public Service Commission of various states and UPSC release their Annual Planners every year. This is to provide information to interested candidates regarding when the information, notifications, etc. of the various Public Service examinations will be released.

This will ensure that interested candidates will not only have a rough idea of when to look out for the relevant notification, but the release of the Annual Planner will also facilitate them plan for the exam beforehand so that they have sufficient time to prepare for the exam.

In this context, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released its Annual Planner for recruitment for the year of 2020. The TNPSC Recruitment Annual Planner 2020 is out and is available for interested candidates on the official website – http://tnpsc.gov.in/

The Highlights

The highlights of the TNPSC Recruitment Annual Planner 2020 are as follows:

TNPSC Group 1 exam notification will be released in January Notification for Combined Engineering Subordinate Service Examination will be released in February Notification for Combined Engineering Service Examination will be released in April TNPSC Group II exam notification will be released in May TNPSC Group III exam notification will be released in September

Important Note: It should be noted that the timelines provided in the TNPSC Recruitment Annual Planner 2020 are tentative and should only be considered as a guideline to the possible time period at which the various notifications will be released. All the information related to the various examinations like the date for applications, date of examination, syllabus, etc. will be available at the official TNPSC website.

How to access the TNPSC Recruitment Annual Planner 2020

Here is a step by step procedure to access the TNPSC Recruitment Annual Planner 2020:

Visit the official website at http://tnpsc.gov.in/ Click on What’s New Section available on the homepage A link to the Annual Planner will appear Click on the link and a PDF will open If interested the PDF can be downloaded

Alternatively, click on this link to be directed to the PDF – http://www.tnpsc.gov.in/2020_ARP_Planner_20_12_2019.pdf

In short

Thus, this is the procedure to get access to the Recruitment Annual Planner 2020 released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for the year 2020. This planner has the information on the possible months in which the various notifications for recruitments, posts and service exams can be published on the official website.

TNPSC Recruitment 2020 Annual Planner Notification Released, Check more details @tnpsc.gov.in was last modified:

Read More