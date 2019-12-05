DUTA Protest Updates

The long-time strike has finally reached to a stage where a decision can be expected. A meeting is being held by the Delhi University administration with DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA) members on4th and 5th December 2019.

The discussion took almost 6 long hours to come to a haul. During the discussion, the administration appealed the teachers who were protesting to withdraw their agitation.

The administration also said that it is ready to discuss any relevant issue in an atmosphere of mutual trust and respect. The protest has been started with the demand of the absorption of the 4,500-odd ad hoc teachers of the varsity into permanent positions.

Get more updated information on http://www.duta-du.info/p/home.html .

The strike was going on since Wednesday morning. It began when the university sent out a letter on August 28, advising its constituent colleges to fill up the permanent vacancies at the earliest and till permanent appointments are made, colleges may appoint guest faculty, if required, against new vacancies arising first time in academic session 2019-20.

The recruitment process to hire faculty members on a permanent basis as per UGC Regulations, 2018 has already been started. The colleges were advised to escalate the process of the recruitment and fill the permanent faculty positions at the earliest.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SYv5uTsM7TY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

DUTA Protest Updates: Meetings between the Administration and the Teacher’s Association was last modified:

Read More