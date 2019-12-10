TNPSC Group I Mains Result 2019 Announced on tnpsc.gov.in, Get Direct Link to Check here

TNPSC Group I Mains Result 2019

The TNPSC Group I Mains Result 2019 has been declared by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. Candidates appeared in this exam can check and download their result from the official website of TNPSC.

The result got declared on 9th of December 2019. The main written exam for Group I was held on July 12, 13 and 14, 2019. The exam occurred across the state in various exam centres. Candidates will get selected based on their performance in the preliminary exam, main exam and oral test or interview.

Exam Pattern:

The main examination comprised of three papers- Paper I, Paper-II and Paper III.

Each paper carries 250 marks.

The time duration of the examination was 3 hours.

The TNPSC Group I mains 2019 exam was held in Chennai. The official web to get more details on the exam and download the result is www.tnpsc.gov.in .

Steps to download TNPSC Group I Mains Result 2019:

Visit the official web of TNPSC as mentioned above.

Go to “What’s New” Section.

Click on the “TNPSC Group I Mains Result 2019” link present under What’s New section.

A new web page and a PDF file will get open.

Candidates can download the result and check it.

For referring it in future, candidates must take a print of the same.

The direct link to check the result is here, TNPSC Group I Mains Result 2019.

Candidates qualifying in the main examination will be called for Oral Test or Interview. The oral test is scheduled to begin from December 12 to December 31, 2019, on the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on TNPSC Road, Chennai-600 003.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for TNPSC Group 1 and Group 2

Those appearing for the oral test should carry their original certificates in support of the claims made in their online applications. Keep visiting the TNPSC official website for more updates.

Also read, TNPSC Mock Test based on New Syllabus for CCSE Group II and IIA.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tbkqnPRV7Uc?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

TNPSC Group I Mains Result 2019 Announced on tnpsc.gov.in, Get Direct Link to Check here was last modified:

Read More