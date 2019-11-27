TNPSC Group 4 Result 2019 and Rank Declared on tnpsc.gov.in, Direct link to download here

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2019

The TNPSC Group 4 Result 2019 marks and rank position has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. Candidates can check their results published on the official website of TNPSC.

The written examination for TNPSC group 4 was held on 1st September 2019 and the result for the same was declared on 12th November 2019. Total number of candidates appeared for Group 4 examination are 13.5 lakh and all those candidates can check their marks and rank on the website.

Candidates can download the result by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below.

The official website to check and download the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Group 4 Result 2019 marks and rank position is www.tnpsc.gov.in . Candidates must follow below mentioned simple steps to download the result.

Steps to download TNPSC Group 4 Result 2019:

Visit the official site of TNPSC as mentioned above.

Click on “TNPSC Group 4 Result 2019 Marks & Rank position link” present on the home page.

You will get redirected to anew page.

The marks and rank position will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the marks and rank position.

Candidates can print the result and keep it for future reference.

The direct link to download the result is here, TNPSC Group 4 Result 2019 Marks & Rank position link.

This recruitment exam of TNPSC was held to fill up a total of 649 vacancies for various posts such as Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno-typist.

