TNPSC CCSE-I (Group-I Services) 2019 Final Result Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Check How to Download

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has come out with a notification recently stating the declaration of the results of the TNPSC Group 1 Result 2020.

So, the candidates who had appeared for the examination and were awaiting the results can now finally check their results by visiting the official website, i.e. tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC CCSE 2016-19 was conducted from 23rd December 2019 to 31st December 2019, and the counselling session was held on 6th January 2020. The results for this examination are finally out on 9th January 2020, and so the candidates can check their results roll number wise by visiting the official website.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE RESULTS?

The candidates will have to visit the official website.i.e. tnpsc.gov.in

On reaching the homepage, they will have to click on TNPSC CCSE 2016-19 Result flashing on the homepage.

After this, a PDF will open up, which will contain the roll number wise results of the qualified candidates.

The candidates can finally download TNPSC CCSE 2016-19 Result and save it for future reference

The results of the selected candidates are purely provisional and are subject to verification, which means that the candidates will be finally selected after the proper verification of the documents.

ABOUT THE TNPSC GROUP 1 EXAMINATION

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducted the CCS-I Examination (Group-I Services) for the recruitment process of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police & Other vacancies.

APPLICATION FEE

The One Time Registration Fee for the candidates was Rs. 150/-

The Preliminary Examination Fee was Rs.100/- and the Main Written Examination Fee was Rs. 200/-

However, there was no application fee for SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM and other candidates

VACANCY DETAILS

Post Vacancy Deputy Collector 27 Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category-I) 56 Assistant Commissioner (C.T.) 11 Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies 13 District Registrar 07 Assistant Director of Rural Development 15 District Employment Officer 08 District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services) 02

AGE LIMIT

The minimum age of the candidates is 21 years

The maximum age for SC, SC(A), ST, MBC/ DC, BC, BCM & DW of all categories are as follows:

All the posts other than the post of Assistant Commissioner (C.T) the age limit is 37 Years

Assistant Commissioner (C.T.):-

(i) For applicants who have any degree: 37 Years

(ii) For applicants who have B.L. degree: 38 Years

Max age for Others:

For all the posts other than the post of Assistant Commissioner (C.T): 32 Years

For the post of Assistant Commissioner (C.T.):-

1. possessing any degree the age limit is 32 Years

2. possessing B.L. degree, the age limit is 33 Years

However, there are age relaxations for reserved categories as per the rules of the Government.

