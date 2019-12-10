NHM Tripura Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Community Health Officer (CHO) at tripuranrhm.gov.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

National Health Mission (NHM), Tripura has released notification inviting online applicants for a 6 months certificate course in Tripura on Community Hearth on January 2020 on its official website.

After course completion, the candidates will be posted at Sub Centres as community Health Officers in order to lead a primary health care team. For the NHM Community Health Officer by visiting the official website through the given prescribed format on before 20th December 2019.

Interested candidates can apply for the post of NHM Community Health Officer by visiting the official website tripuranrhm.gov.in

IMPORTANT DATES

The submission of online application for NHM CHO recruitment 2019 has started from 10 th December 2019

December 2019 The last date for the submission of NHM CHO recruitment 2019 is 20 th December 2019

The date of the examination for NHM CHO recruitment 2019 is 28/ 29 December 2019

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

The candidates should have completed General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM)/ Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSC Nursing)/ MSC in Nursing/ Bachelors in Ayurveda from a recognized or affiliated university or institute.

AGE LIMIT

The age limit is 35 years, but there will be a relaxation of age of 5 years for candidates belonging to SC and ST category.

SELECTION PROCESS

The selection will be made on the basis of a common written test which will be conducted to fill the Sub- Centers on a contractual basis at a fixed pay under the State Health and Family Welfare Society, Tripura, Agartala.

HOW TO APPLY?

The candidates need to visit the official website tripuranrhm.gov.in and look for the advertisement of NHM CHO recruitment 2019.

The candidates can then fill up the application form online by providing all the necessary information on or before 20 th December 2019.

December 2019. After filling up the form, the candidates can take a print out of the application form for future use.

Note: T.A. and DA will not be allowed to give the written examination

