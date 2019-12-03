TNPSC Group 2 Civil Service Interview Result 2019 Declared on tnpsc.gov.in, Check Details here

TNPSC Group 2 Civil Service Interview Result 2019

The interview results for the Combined Civil Service examination for Grade II posts has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. Candidates appeared in the interview round can download the result from the official website of TNPSC.

As per the notification released, the counselling dates will be releasing soon by the commission. The selection of the candidates for the counselling round will be done based on their rank in the result released.

The result is released for the post of sub registrars, senior inspector of cooperative societies, and municipal commissioners. The preliminary exam was held on 11th November 2019 for which more than 6 lakh candidates appeared.

The official website to get details on the TNPSC Group 2 exam and download the result is www.tnpsc.gov.in . Candidates must go through the below mentioned steps to download the TNPSC Group 2 result 2019.

Steps to download TNPSC Group 2 result 2019:

Visit the official website as mentioned above.

Click on the “TNPSC Group 2 result 2019” link.

Enter the credentials to log in.

Check and download the result.

Take a print of the result released for future reference.

This recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the requirement of 1338 vacancies of the Group 2 posts. A total of 14797 candidates were qualified for the mains exam and out of which 2667 candidates were selected for the interview round.

The interview was scheduled for the selected candidates from 6th to 30th November 2019. The commission have released the result on 30th November 2019.

