SAIL BSP Admit Card 2019-20 Released for 21st January at sail.co.in, Steps How to Download

According to the latest notification of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Bhilai Steel Plant (BSL), it has released the admit cards for the recruitment process of OCT (Trainee), ACT (Trainee/Boiler Operator), Mining Foreman, Mining Mate, Surveyor, Sub Fire Station Officer (Trainee), Fireman-cum-Fire Engine Driver (Trainee), Jr. Staff Nurse (Trainee) & Pharmacist (Trainee) posts.

Therefore, all the candidates who had applied for the various posts can now download the admit cards from the official website, i.e. sailcareers.com.

ABOUT THE EXAMINATION

The Steel Authority of India Limited, Bhilai (SAIL BSP), Chhattisgarh is conducting the examination for the various posts mentioned above in order to fill up 153 vacancies.

The starting date to fill up the application form was on 26th October 2019 and the last date to submit the application form for the SAIL BSP examination was 15th November 2019. However, the examination date of the SAIL BSP examination is scheduled to be held on 21st January 2020.

VACANCY DETAILS

Post Vacancy Attendant cum Technician (Trainee/ Boiler Operation) 53 Mining Foreman 14 Mining Mate 30 Surveyor 4 Jr Staff Nurse (Trainee) 21 Pharmacist (Trainee) 7 Sub Fire Station Officer (Trainee) 8

SELECTION PROCESS

The candidates will be selected on the basis of-

Computer Based Test

Skill Test/ Physical Ability Test(PAT) and

Driving Test.

QUALIFYING MARKS

The qualifying marks for the candidates belonging to the General category is 50%

The qualifying marks for the candidates belonging to the SC/ ST/ OBC category is 40%

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE ADMIT CARDS?

The candidates will have to visit the SAIL official website, i.e. sail.co.in

On reaching the home page, they can click on Careers Section

After clicking on the ‘LINK FOR DOWNLOADING ADMIT CARD’ given in News Section

After this, a PDF will appear on the screen where the candidates can click on admit card link

The candidates will then have to enter the details

After entering the details, the candidates can then download Bhilai Admit Card 2020

The candidates can then check all the important details and then download the admit cards

They can then take a printout of the admit card for future use

DETAILS AVAILABLE IN THE ADMIT CARD

These are some important details present in the SAIL BSP admit cards.

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Application number

Father’s Name

Date of birth

Examination Center

Center Code

FAQs:-

Question: When will the admit card of SAIL BSP be out?

Answer: 9th January 2020

Question: When is the examination of SAIL BSP scheduled?

Answer: The examination is scheduled on 21st January 2020

Question: How many vacancies are there for the SAIL BSP recruitment?

Answer: There are a total of 153 vacancies

Question: What is the official URL of SAIL?

Answer: The official URL of SAIL is www.sail.co.in.

<noscript><iframe title="SAIL Bhilai Steel Plant OCTT & ACTC Admit Card Out || SAIL Recruitment-2019" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CNe0oi4n7bA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

