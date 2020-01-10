SAIL BSP Admit Card 2019-20 Released for 21st January at sail.co.in, Steps How to Download
According to the latest notification of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Bhilai Steel Plant (BSL), it has released the admit cards for the recruitment process of OCT (Trainee), ACT (Trainee/Boiler Operator), Mining Foreman, Mining Mate, Surveyor, Sub Fire Station Officer (Trainee), Fireman-cum-Fire Engine Driver (Trainee), Jr. Staff Nurse (Trainee) & Pharmacist (Trainee) posts.
Therefore, all the candidates who had applied for the various posts can now download the admit cards from the official website, i.e. sailcareers.com.
ABOUT THE EXAMINATION
The Steel Authority of India Limited, Bhilai (SAIL BSP), Chhattisgarh is conducting the examination for the various posts mentioned above in order to fill up 153 vacancies.
The starting date to fill up the application form was on 26th October 2019 and the last date to submit the application form for the SAIL BSP examination was 15th November 2019. However, the examination date of the SAIL BSP examination is scheduled to be held on 21st January 2020.
VACANCY DETAILS
|Post
|Vacancy
|Attendant cum Technician (Trainee/ Boiler Operation)
|53
|Mining Foreman
|14
|Mining Mate
|30
|Surveyor
|4
|Jr Staff Nurse (Trainee)
|21
|Pharmacist (Trainee)
|7
|Sub Fire Station Officer (Trainee)
|8
SELECTION PROCESS
The candidates will be selected on the basis of-
- Computer Based Test
- Skill Test/ Physical Ability Test(PAT) and
- Driving Test.
QUALIFYING MARKS
- The qualifying marks for the candidates belonging to the General category is 50%
- The qualifying marks for the candidates belonging to the SC/ ST/ OBC category is 40%
HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE ADMIT CARDS?
- The candidates will have to visit the SAIL official website, i.e. sail.co.in
- On reaching the home page, they can click on Careers Section
- After clicking on the ‘LINK FOR DOWNLOADING ADMIT CARD’ given in News Section
- After this, a PDF will appear on the screen where the candidates can click on admit card link
- The candidates will then have to enter the details
- After entering the details, the candidates can then download Bhilai Admit Card 2020
- The candidates can then check all the important details and then download the admit cards
- They can then take a printout of the admit card for future use
DETAILS AVAILABLE IN THE ADMIT CARD
These are some important details present in the SAIL BSP admit cards.
- Name of the candidate
- Roll number
- Application number
- Father’s Name
- Date of birth
- Examination Center
- Center Code
FAQs:-
Question: When will the admit card of SAIL BSP be out?
Answer: 9th January 2020
Question: When is the examination of SAIL BSP scheduled?
Answer: The examination is scheduled on 21st January 2020
Question: How many vacancies are there for the SAIL BSP recruitment?
Answer: There are a total of 153 vacancies
Question: What is the official URL of SAIL?
Answer: The official URL of SAIL is www.sail.co.in.