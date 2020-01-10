IBPS Admit Card 2020 for Assistant Professor & Other Posts Released on ibps.in

IBPS Admit Card 2020

The admit card for Assistant Professor and Other posts has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS). Candidates applied for this recruitment exam can download their admit card from the official website of IBPS.

The IBPS Recruitment 2020 is being held for the fulfilment of the vacancy of Assistant Professors, Research Associate and IT Administrator. The IBPS 2020 admit card can be downloaded by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below in this article.

IBPS Exam 2020 for Assistant Professors, Faculty Research Associate and IT Administrator is decided to be conducted on 19 January 2020. The admit card for IBPS Assistant Professors, Faculty Research Associate and IT Administrator 2020 will be available for the downloading till 19 January 2020.

The official website to gain more details on the recruitment exam and to download the IBPS Admit Card 2020 is www.ibps.in .

Steps to Download IBPS Admit Card 2020 for Various Posts:

Visit the IBPS website as mentioned above in this article.

Go to the “Career” page present on the home page.

Click on the ‘Download your online call letter for the post of Assistant Professor/FRA/IT Administrator’ flashing on the career page.

You will get redirected to the IBPS 2020 admit card login page.

Enter essential credentials on the login page to enter the account.

Save, download and print the admit card for future reference.

The direct link to download the IBPS 2020 admit card is here,

IBPS Assistant Professor, Faculty Research Associate and IT Administrator Admit Card 2020 .

Exam Pattern:

The exam must be completed within the duration allotted to the candidates.

The online paper will have two sections. i.e. Aptitude and Professional Knowledge.

The questions will be objective type with Multiple Choices and there will be negative marking also for answering wrong answers.

Keep visiting the IBPS official website for more information on this recruitment exam.

